Sports Broadcaster and Professional Golfer, Holly Sonders, is Taking the Modeling & Entertainment Industry by Storm, Making Six Figures Through her Social Media Account Monthly, and is a newly signed PR client of PRIME ENTERTAINMENT WORLDWIDE, INC. This Former FOX Sports Broadcaster, Professional Golfer & Model, is Far More Than Just Another Beauty Behind the Brawn. Holly is Proving to be one of Social Media's Most Sought after Models, and is Doing it all as she Starts a New Relationship with the "Golden Boy" of Boxing Oscar de la Hoya.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by the moto "Girls can be sexy and smart," Sonders is not just another beauty behind the brawn as she is paving a new path for women in the social media realm as she announced this month that she has officially signed with PRIME ENTERTAINMENT WORLDWIDE, INC. as a new PR client to help manage her multi-million-dollar empire and open her up to new media opportunities.

While over the last few years she has used her already reputable brand, fan base and team of all-star photographers to secure fashion endorsements and online modeling contracts for some of the world's most recognized brands including Mouawad Diamonds, Balmain and Ambush, PRIME ENTERTAINMENT will help Sonders take her brand and image to the next level. Founded by Alli Rush nearly 15 years ago, the full-service marketing, events, and public relations firm represents brands within the luxury, beauty, behavioral healthcare, sports, hospitality and entertainment industries. Sonder's account will be led by Alli, along with her agent Darren Prince of Prince Marketing Group.

"When I was first introduced to Holly, it was apparent that she was different. With an incredible ability to is break barriers and dominate the social media world, her self-created six figure per month business is one to be recognized on a global scale. She's racy, yet real. There's something unique about her, said Alli Rush, founder of PRIME's PR & Marketing Division."

Along with being a powerful business women, Sonders is also known as half of the newly inseparable "knockout celebrity couple" with Hall of Fame Boxer Oscar de la Hoya. After meeting onset while shooting a pilot for a new boxing and sports gambling show de la Hoya was looking to start in June, it was an instant love connection. While they've only been together a short amount of time, they understand what it means to live in sickness and health as Sonders was the driving force behind de la Hoya's recovery from COVID-19 – which ultimately made him cancel his match against Victor Belfort that was scheduled for September in Florida.

"While a lot of people think they know who I am from posting pictures on social media, they will never understand the instant bond that Oscar and I had the moment we met each other," said Sonders. "We have an undeniable connection on every level and just really understand each other and all we've been through. There's nothing that brings me more joy in this world than being his unwavering support system as we train tirelessly together everyday as he gets ready to reenter the ring in 2022."

When not in the ring or training, Sonders and de la Hoya enjoy frequenting matches together, as they just attended the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilde fight in Las Vegas on Oct. 9, where Sonders wore a stunning painted-on dress resembling black leather while de la Hoya sported a dapper all-black ensemble, like the true style icons they are.

