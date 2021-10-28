Splash Car Wash Acquires Buckmans

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the acquisition of Buckmans Car Wash, a Greater Rochester-based chain consisting of four express sites. The deal is evidence of Splash's continued interest in building out a platform in western New York after the ECO Car wash deal, which included a Plattsburgh, New York site, closed in late 2020. Splash will now operate 11 locations in New York and 29 across the Northeast, and currently has multiple new site developments underway.

Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC)

"We are thrilled to add Buckmans to our group and excited to welcome their existing team to the Splash family," stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. "This is a great group of car washes led by an outstanding team with an amazing legacy."

"It was a pleasure working with the Splash Group," added Jeff Gold, the owner of Buckmans for the past 19 years. "I feel confident that Mark, Dan Petrelle and their team will assimilate my washes and my people smoothly. They have a strong commitment to our team, the community, and certainly to providing the best car wash experience possible. I look forward to working with them."

ABOUT BUCKMANS CAR WASH

Buckmans operates express locations in Brockport, Spencerport, Gates, and Greece. Over the coming months, Splash plans to invest heavily in the sites, which will include equipment upgrades, improved layout and appearance, and optimized unlimited monthly packages, providing existing and new customers a best-in-class car wash experience.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher have developed over 35 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 35 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" six times by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and related companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Current and former investments include Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

mark@splash1.org

203-324-5400 ext. 7011.

Patricia Donnelly

pdonnelly@pcrp.com

617-585-3800

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC