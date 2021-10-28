OTC Markets Group Welcomes Elevation Gold Mining Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSX-V: ELVT; OTCQX: NHVCF), a Canadian based exploration and mining company focused on gold production from its Moss Mine in north western Arizona, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Elevation Gold Mining Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NHVCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Elevation Gold is pleased to graduate to the OTCQX as it continues to produce gold from its Moss Mine in north western Arizona. The Moss Mine has been in continuous production since 2018," Michael Allen, President of Elevation Gold.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is a Canadian based exploration and mining company focused on the development of the Moss Gold-Silver Project in NW Arizona, USA. The Company comprises an experienced management team with a strong background in all aspects of acquisition, exploration, development, operations and financing of precious metal mining projects. The Moss Project is a low strip ratio, heap leach, open pit project and is being advanced under a three phase business plan, specifically designed to ensure that technical, economic and permitting requirements are met prior to each phase proceeding.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

