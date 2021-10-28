Insmed Ranks No. 1 on Science's 2021 Top Biopharma Employers List

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it has ranked as the top company to work for in Science's 2021 Top Employers Survey. The annual survey polls employees in the global biotech and pharmaceutical industry to determine the 20 best employers, as well as their driving characteristics.

"It is an honor to have been recognized as the top company to work for in the biopharmaceutical industry in 2021," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "Not only does this recognition speak to our values-driven and patient-centric culture, but it is also a testament to the strength and depth of our internal research capabilities, the respect our research function carries within our organization, and the passion of our colleagues around the world."

The 2021 Top Employers results were based on responses from more than 7,200 individuals across North America (64%), Europe (19%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (11%). Companies that scored especially high on this year's list stood out in the areas of innovative leadership, respect for employees, and social responsibility. Following Insmed, the top five companies this year included Incyte, Alnylam, Regeneron, and Spark Therapeutics.

"Now is a thrilling time to work at Insmed, alongside some of the brightest minds in the field of biotechnology research," said Walter Perkins, Chief Technology Officer of Insmed. "We are entering a golden age of opportunity as we bring together innovative and highly-skilled individuals with cutting-edge technologies to help improve patients' lives."

"In addition to our leading research capabilities, our culture is often cited as the reason employees come to and stay at Insmed," said Nicole Schaeffer, Insmed's Chief People Strategy Officer. "The strength of this culture has never been more evident than in the past year and a half. I have been in awe of our team's resilience and dedication as we have stepped up for each other and the patients and physicians we serve, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to each of our employees for helping to build a company that we are all enormously proud to work for."

The complete feature and company rankings can be accessed here. To learn more about Insmed's culture and explore opportunities to join our team, please visit https://insmed.com/culture/careers/.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(718) 594-5332

eleanor.barisser@insmed.com

Media:

Mandy Fahey

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Insmed

(732) 718-3621

amanda.fahey@insmed.com

(PRNewsfoto/Insmed Incorporated)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated