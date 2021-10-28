Global Plastics Manufacturer Selects Missouri for New Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPLA Inc. North America is expanding its footprint in Missouri. The leading packaging solutions company recently announced plans to build a new 246,000 sq. ft. injection molding facility in Kansas City.

In its new manufacturing plant in Kansas City, Missouri, ALPLA will produce injection molded products such as closures.

"We are excited about our new Kansas City site which represents a key element of our growth strategy and our continued commitment to the expansion of our injection molding capabilities," said James Rooney, Managing Director, ALPLA, North America.

ALPLA is creating 75 new jobs in the region. This is their fourth facility in the state and the first dedicated to injection molding.

"ALPLA's decision to grow in Missouri demonstrates our state's ability to support companies with our highly skilled workforce, affordable business costs and unmatched logistical advantages," said Governor Mike Parson. "We are home to global leaders across various industries, and we take great pride in providing companies like ALPLA with a solid foundation to ensure their success in Missouri."

The new facility in Missouri will enhance ALPLA's scope of innovation, and its central location will help the company better serve customers in the Midwest.

"The Kansas City region's strengths in manufacturing and availability of skilled talent will allow ALPLA to experience continued growth in manufacturing, furthering the company's position as a leader in packaging solutions," said Tim Cowden, President and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council.

"Manufacturing is a top industry in Missouri, and watching a globally respected company like ALPLA continue to grow and thrive in the state speaks volumes about the business environment here," said Subash Alias, CEO, Missouri Partnership. "This new world class facility will allow ALPLA to meet increasing demand for their products while creating new, life-changing jobs for Missourians."

Cushman & Wakefield assisted ALPLA with the project, and the Kansas City Area Development Council worked with several regional partners to attract ALPLA to the Kansas City area, including the State of Missouri, Missouri Partnership, Port KC, City of Kansas City, Missouri, Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, NorthPoint Development, Evergy, Spire and KC SmartPort. The new facility is expected to be up and running in the fourth quarter of 2022.

