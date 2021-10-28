FirstSun Capital Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun") reported net income of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $11.3 million in the prior quarter and $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per diluted share was $0.46 for the third quarter 2021, compared to $0.60 in the prior quarter and $0.81 in the third quarter of 2020.
Mollie Carter, FirstSun's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to build momentum in our business with strong growth in C&I loans, excluding PPP balance forgiveness, and deposits. As we continue our strategic investments in the business, most notably in the Southwest, we are pleased with the growing diversification across our regions and business lines, as well as the strength of our fee business offerings. We maintain our belief in relationship banking and strong underwriting as evidenced by our asset quality metrics, including our year-to-date annualized net charge-off ratio of six basis points."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Net income totaled $8.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. The return on average assets was 0.62% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.82% in the prior quarter, and the return on average equity was 6.68% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 8.82% in the prior quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $40.0 million during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin improved 20 basis points to 3.01% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase in average earning assets of $134.9 million, an increase of 16 basis points in yield on earning assets and a decrease of four basis points in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Average loans grew by $43.4 million, investment securities grew by $8.6 million and interest bearing cash balances grew by $94.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by 29 basis points in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter, due to a combination of an improving loan mix, fees from loan prepayments and a decline of $23.4 million in average PPP loan balances, net of deferred fees. Our total cost of deposits decreased by four basis points to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter.
Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses totaled $3.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.9 million compared to the prior quarter. Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 were $1.4 million, or a ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans of (0.15)% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or a ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.30% annualized, in the prior quarter. The year to date annualized net charge-off ratio through the third quarter of 2021 was 0.06%. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.26% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled 1.30% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.63% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.85% at June 30, 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $28.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.6 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower mortgage banking income. Service charges on deposits increased $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, due to increases in both commercial and consumer deposit fees. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, due primarily to a decline in loan origination volume and mortgage servicing asset and hedging valuation impacts. Total mortgage loan originations declined by $83.9 million, or 13.6%, in the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, with mortgage loan refinance volumes declining by $80.5 million. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue totaled 41.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 47.0% in the prior quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $54.6 million during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower salaries and benefits expense in both our banking and mortgage banking segments. Noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2021 also included $0.7 million in merger expenses related to the pending transaction with Pioneer Bancshares, Inc., compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. Merger expenses reduced diluted earnings per share by $0.04 for the third quarter compared to an impact of $0.06 in the prior quarter.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate was 17.5% compared to 16.2% in the prior quarter.
Loans
Total loans were $3.8 billion at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan balances, loans grew $99.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 11.0% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter, resulting primarily from growth in commercial and industrial balances.
Deposits
Average deposits increased $142.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 12.3% on an annualized basis, to $4.8 billion, compared to the prior quarter, with growth in both business and consumer deposits. Noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented 32.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and the loan to deposit ratio was 80.8% at September 30, 2021.
Capital
Capital ratios remain strong and above "well capitalized" thresholds. As of September 30, 2021, the common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio was 10.32%, the total risk based capital ratio was 12.55% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.19%. Book value per common share was $28.38 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.51 from June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $26.10 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.53 from June 30, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the types of non-GAAP measures used in this press release:
- Tangible stockholders' equity
- Tangible assets
- Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets
- Tangible book value per common share
- Total loans, excluding PPP loans
- Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans
- Fully tax equivalent (FTE) net interest income
- Net interest margin on an FTE basis
The tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
About FirstSun Capital Bancorp
FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2021.
First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of FirstSun. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent management's expectations and assumptions regarding FirstSun's business, the economy and other future conditions. Such statements involve inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As such, FirstSun's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation, as well as the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in our proxy statement/prospectus dated August 10, 2021 that we filed with the SEC pursuant to Securities Act Rule 424(b)(3) in connection with our proposed merger with Pioneer Bancshares, Inc. on August 12, 2021 and in FirstSun's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission:
- the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the merger (the "merger") of Pioneer Bancshares, Inc. ("Pioneer") with and into FirstSun when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction);
- the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement with respect to the merger;
- the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where FirstSun and Pioneer do business or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
- the continuing impact of COVID-19 and its variants on FirstSun's business or Pioneer's business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the economy, and the resulting effect of these items on each party's operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of each party's borrowers and other customers;
- the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth;
- the inability to efficiently manage operating expenses; and
- adverse changes in asset quality and credit risk.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, FirstSun undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.
Summary Data:
As of and For The Quarter Ended
As of and For The Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net interest income
$
39,965
$
36,400
$
34,338
$
114,782
$
99,156
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
3,500
(1,400)
4,800
1,750
15,100
Noninterest income
28,684
32,283
42,719
94,848
109,114
Noninterest expense
54,570
56,624
54,373
166,374
149,138
Income before income taxes
10,579
13,459
17,884
41,506
44,032
Provision for income taxes
1,851
2,178
3,130
7,159
7,707
Net income
8,728
11,281
14,754
34,347
36,325
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.46
$
0.60
$
0.81
$
1.83
$
1.98
Return on average assets
0.62
%
0.82
%
1.23
%
0.85
%
1.06
%
Return on average equity
6.68
%
8.82
%
12.42
%
8.95
%
10.56
%
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.81
%
3.03
%
3.00
%
3.08
%
Net interest margin (FTE basis)1
3.10
%
2.93
%
3.15
%
3.11
%
3.21
%
Efficiency ratio
79.49
%
82.44
%
70.56
%
79.37
%
71.61
%
Noninterest income to total revenue
41.78
%
47.00
%
55.44
%
45.25
%
52.39
%
Total assets
$
5,683,085
$
5,563,076
$
4,888,757
$
5,683,085
$
4,888,757
Total loans held-for-sale
122,217
136,999
147,624
122,217
147,624
Total loans held-for-investment
3,803,981
3,794,355
3,799,593
3,803,981
3,799,593
Total deposits
4,857,985
4,748,698
3,898,929
4,857,985
3,898,929
Total stockholders' equity
519,921
510,582
475,481
519,921
475,481
Period end loan to deposit ratio2
80.82
%
82.79
%
101.24
%
80.82
%
101.24
%
Book value per common share
28.38
27.87
25.95
28.38
25.95
Tangible book value per common share
26.10
25.57
23.60
26.10
23.60
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
2 Loans are inclusive of loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited):
As of and For The Quarter Ended
As of and For The Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Total interest income
$
43,261
$
40,069
$
39,160
$
125,776
$
115,810
Total interest expense
3,296
3,669
4,822
10,994
16,654
Net interest income
39,965
36,400
34,338
114,782
99,156
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
3,500
(1,400)
4,800
1,750
15,100
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
36,465
37,800
29,538
113,032
84,056
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
3,471
2,645
2,428
8,659
7,042
Credit and debit card fees
2,472
2,544
2,107
7,140
5,865
Trust and investment advisory fees
1,974
1,992
1,282
5,871
3,222
Mortgage banking income, net
20,151
22,936
35,535
68,144
89,986
Other noninterest income
616
2,166
1,367
5,034
2,999
Total noninterest income
28,684
32,283
42,719
94,848
109,114
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
36,061
38,449
37,949
113,129
101,998
Occupancy and equipment
6,643
6,527
6,365
19,867
19,251
Amortization of intangible assets
355
354
371
1,063
1,093
Merger related expenses
705
1,279
—
1,984
1,984
Other noninterest expenses
10,806
10,015
9,688
30,331
24,812
Total noninterest expense
54,570
56,624
54,373
166,374
149,138
Income before income taxes
10,579
13,459
17,884
41,506
44,032
Provision for income taxes
1,851
2,178
3,130
7,159
7,707
Net income
$
8,728
$
11,281
$
14,754
$
34,347
$
36,325
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.48
$
0.62
$
0.81
$
1.87
$
1.98
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.46
$
0.60
$
0.81
$
1.83
$
1.98
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets as of (Unaudited):
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
949,541
$
840,600
$
201,978
$
160,506
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
531,395
508,975
468,586
476,986
Securities held-to-maturity
19,811
21,894
32,188
39,893
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
122,217
136,999
193,963
147,624
Loans
3,803,981
3,794,355
3,846,357
3,799,593
Allowance for loan losses
(47,868)
(42,978)
(47,766)
(42,701)
Loans, net
3,756,113
3,751,377
3,798,591
3,756,892
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
43,971
40,844
29,144
25,805
Premises and equipment, net
54,094
54,304
56,758
59,371
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net
5,747
4,013
3,354
3,880
Goodwill
33,050
33,050
33,050
33,050
Intangible assets, net
8,605
8,959
9,667
10,059
All other assets
158,541
162,061
168,178
174,691
Total assets
$
5,683,085
$
5,563,076
$
4,995,457
$
4,888,757
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts
$
1,578,306
$
1,359,112
$
1,054,458
$
1,088,695
Interest-bearing deposit accounts:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
201,510
194,840
164,870
136,512
Savings accounts and money market accounts
2,711,417
2,746,373
2,472,965
2,221,166
NOW accounts
37,888
101,749
95,297
75,382
Certificate of deposit accounts
328,864
346,624
365,959
377,174
Total deposits
4,857,985
4,748,698
4,153,549
3,898,929
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
117,001
113,786
115,372
131,251
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
40,000
40,000
70,411
212,994
Other borrowings
69,184
68,910
68,362
68,088
Other liabilities
78,994
81,100
101,976
102,014
Total liabilities
5,163,164
5,052,494
4,509,670
4,413,276
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
Common stock
2
2
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
260,864
260,516
259,363
258,780
Treasury stock
(38,148)
(38,148)
(38,148)
(38,148)
Retained earnings
289,798
281,070
255,451
244,191
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
7,405
7,142
9,119
10,656
Total stockholders' equity
519,921
510,582
485,787
475,481
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,683,085
$
5,563,076
$
4,995,457
$
4,888,757
Share Data as of and for the periods ended:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
18,321,659
18,321,659
18,320,606
18,325,630
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
18,770,681
18,761,034
18,320,606
18,475,538
Period end common shares outstanding
18,321,659
18,321,659
18,321,659
18,321,659
Book value per common share
$
28.38
$
27.87
$
25.95
$
26.51
Tangible book value per common share3
$
26.10
$
25.57
$
23.60
$
24.18
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
Consolidated Capital Ratios as of:
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Stockholders' equity to total assets
9.15
%
9.18
%
9.72
%
9.73
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.48
%
8.49
%
8.95
%
8.92
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.19
%
8.21
%
8.53
%
8.51
%
Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio
10.32
%
10.28
%
9.87
%
9.92
%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
10.32
%
10.28
%
9.87
%
9.92
%
Total risk based capital ratio
12.55
%
12.44
%
12.19
%
12.21
%
Summary of Net Interest Margin:
For the three months ended:
For the three months ended
September 30, 2021
For the three months ended
June 30, 2021
For the three months ended
September 30, 2020
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$
122,007
$
986
3.23
%
$
133,592
$
1,168
3.50
%
$
125,858
$
934
2.98
%
Loans held-for-investment4
3,779,517
39,710
4.20
%
3,736,120
36,557
3.91
%
3,702,653
35,817
3.89
%
Investment securities
522,870
1,954
1.49
%
514,248
1,877
1.46
%
540,954
2,100
1.56
%
Interest-bearing cash and other assets
895,288
611
0.27
%
800,851
467
0.23
%
163,775
309
0.76
%
Total earning assets
5,319,682
43,261
3.25
%
5,184,811
40,069
3.09
%
4,533,240
39,160
3.47
%
Other assets
287,323
294,765
274,432
Total assets
$
5,607,005
$
5,479,576
$
4,807,672
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand and NOW deposits
$
241,488
$
139
0.23
%
$
317,651
$
285
0.36
%
$
227,118
$
280
0.50
%
Savings deposits
453,687
101
0.09
%
452,537
115
0.10
%
377,444
176
0.19
%
Money market deposits
2,264,682
1,054
0.19
%
2,233,460
1,148
0.21
%
1,841,639
1,459
0.32
%
Certificates of deposits
337,906
684
0.81
%
351,350
801
0.91
%
431,012
1,433
1.34
%
Total deposits
3,297,763
1,978
0.24
%
3,354,998
2,349
0.28
%
2,877,213
3,348
0.47
%
Repurchase agreements
120,009
13
0.04
%
144,421
18
0.05
%
138,367
23
0.07
%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
3,417,772
1,991
0.23
%
3,499,419
2,367
0.27
%
3,015,580
3,371
0.45
%
FHLB borrowings
40,000
151
1.51
%
40,000
150
1.50
%
93,571
326
1.40
%
Other long-term borrowings
69,028
1,154
6.69
%
68,760
1,152
6.70
%
65,195
1,125
6.94
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,526,800
3,296
0.37
%
3,608,179
3,669
0.41
%
3,174,346
4,822
0.61
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,483,010
1,283,536
1,071,282
Other liabilities
74,286
76,080
86,687
Stockholders' equity
522,909
511,781
475,357
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,607,005
$
5,479,576
$
4,807,672
Net interest income
$
39,965
$
36,400
$
34,338
Net interest spread
2.88
%
2.68
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.81
%
3.03
%
Net interest margin (on an FTE basis)5
3.10
%
2.93
%
3.15
%
4 Includes nonaccrual loans.
5 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
For the nine months ended:
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$
135,202
$
3,257
3.21
%
$
114,919
$
2,778
3.22
%
Loans held-for-investment6
3,761,029
115,423
4.09
%
3,433,533
103,699
4.03
%
Investment securities
511,757
5,646
1.47
%
571,605
8,238
1.92
%
Interest-bearing cash and other assets
693,833
1,450
0.28
%
166,663
1,095
0.88
%
Total earning assets
5,101,821
125,776
3.29
%
4,286,720
115,810
3.60
%
Other assets
287,500
278,318
Total assets
$
5,389,321
$
4,565,038
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand and NOW deposits
$
271,955
$
636
0.31
%
$
203,918
$
802
0.52
%
Savings deposits
454,371
363
0.11
%
356,540
563
0.21
%
Money market deposits
2,183,473
3,305
0.20
%
1,763,061
5,338
0.40
%
Certificates of deposits
350,217
2,427
0.92
%
527,279
6,178
1.56
%
Total deposits
3,260,016
6,731
0.28
%
2,850,798
12,881
0.60
%
Repurchase agreements
131,444
49
0.05
%
110,411
139
0.17
%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
3,391,460
6,780
0.27
%
2,961,209
13,020
0.59
%
FHLB borrowings
43,379
758
2.33
%
89,418
1,353
2.02
%
Other long-term borrowings
68,787
3,456
6.70
%
45,282
2,281
6.72
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,503,626
10,994
0.42
%
3,095,909
16,654
0.72
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,295,984
930,438
Other liabilities
77,878
79,959
Stockholders' equity
511,833
458,732
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,389,321
$
4,565,038
Net interest income
$
114,782
$
99,156
Net interest spread
2.87
%
2.88
%
Net interest margin
3.00
%
3.08
%
Net interest margin (on an FTE basis)7
3.11
%
3.21
%
6 Includes nonaccrual loans.
7 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
vs
June 30,
2021
% change
September 30,
September 30,
2021
vs
September 30,
2020
% change
Commercial
$
2,222,261
$
2,211,084
0.5
%
$
2,072,380
7.2
%
Commercial real estate
1,137,820
1,124,131
1.2
%
1,171,020
(2.8)
%
Residential real estate
425,927
444,491
(4.2)
%
539,543
(21.1)
%
Consumer
17,973
14,649
22.7
%
16,650
7.9
%
Total loans held-for-investment
$
3,803,981
$
3,794,355
0.3
%
$
3,799,593
0.1
%
Asset Quality:
As of and for the three months ended
As of and For The Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(1,390)
$
2,836
$
(5)
$
1,648
$
945
Allowance for loan losses
$
47,868
$
42,978
$
42,701
$
47,868
$
42,701
Nonperforming loans, including loans 90 days past due and still accruing
$
30,303
$
43,423
$
26,632
$
30,303
$
26,632
Nonperforming assets
$
36,050
$
47,436
$
30,512
$
36,050
$
30,512
Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
(0.15)
%
0.30
%
—
%
0.06
%
0.04
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding
1.26
%
1.13
%
1.12
%
1.26
%
1.12
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans
1.30
%
1.20
%
1.22
%
1.30
%
1.22
%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans
157.96
%
98.98
%
160.34
%
157.96
%
160.34
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.81
%
1.16
%
0.71
%
0.81
%
0.71
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.63
%
0.85
%
0.61
%
0.63
%
0.61
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:
Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per common share:
Tangible stockholders' equity as of:
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Total stockholders'' equity (GAAP)
$
519,921
$
510,582
$
485,787
$
475,481
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
Goodwill
(33,050)
(33,050)
(33,050)
(33,050)
Other intangible assets
(8,605)
(8,959)
(9,667)
(10,059)
Total tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
478,266
$
468,573
$
443,070
$
432,372
Tangible assets as of:
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Total assets (GAAP)
$
5,683,085
$
5,563,076
$
4,995,457
$
4,888,757
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
Goodwill
(33,050)
(33,050)
(33,050)
(33,050)
Other intangible assets
(8,605)
(8,959)
(9,667)
(10,059)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
5,641,430
$
5,521,067
$
4,952,740
$
4,845,648
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as of:
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)
9.15
%
9.18
%
9.72
%
9.73
%
Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets
(0.67)
%
(0.69)
%
(0.77)
%
(0.81)
%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.48
%
8.49
%
8.95
%
8.92
%
Tangible book value per common share as of:
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
519,921
$
510,582
$
485,787
$
475,481
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
478,266
$
468,573
$
443,070
$
432,372
Total common shares outstanding
18,321,659
18,321,659
18,321,659
18,321,659
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
28.38
$
27.87
$
26.51
$
25.95
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
26.10
$
25.57
$
24.18
$
23.60
Total loans excluding PPP loans and allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans as of:
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Total loans (GAAP)
$
3,803,981
$
3,794,355
$
3,846,357
$
3,799,593
Less: PPP loans
(113,366)
(202,755)
(251,101)
(301,692)
Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
3,690,615
$
3,591,600
$
3,595,256
$
3,497,901
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP)
1.26
%
1.13
%
1.24
%
1.12
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.30
%
1.20
%
1.33
%
1.22
%
Fully tax equivalent (FTE) net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis:
As of and For The Quarter Ended
As of and For The Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
39,965
$
36,400
$
34,338
$
114,782
$
99,156
Gross income effect of tax exempt income
924
1,704
1,664
4,419
4,706
FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
40,889
$
38,104
$
36,002
$
119,201
$
103,862
Average earning assets
$
5,319,682
$
5,184,811
$
4,533,240
$
5,101,821
$
4,286,720
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.81
%
3.03
%
3.00
%
3.08
%
Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP)
3.10
%
2.93
%
3.15
%
3.11
%
3.21
%
