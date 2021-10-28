DLA Piper advises ICV Partners in sale of Outpatient Imaging Affiliates

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented ICV Partners, LLC in its sale of Outpatient Imaging Affiliates, LLC, a leading provider of outpatient radiology services, to The Cranemere Group Limited, a holding company focused on partnering with outstanding businesses for the long-term. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ICV Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on middle-market companies in business services, consumer goods and services, food and beverage, and healthcare.

"It was a pleasure to once again serve as ICV Partners' trusted advisor in this transaction, bringing together our wide-ranging healthcare sector experience and our strong private equity capabilities to facilitate a smooth closing," said Joe Alexander, DLA Piper's US vice chair and the partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Alexander (Miami), the DLA Piper team representing ICV Partners included partners Dan Rollman, Kristi Kung (Northern Virginia) and Jordan Bailowitz (Baltimore); associate Wenxi Li (Washington, DC); and attorneys Marikit Bankston and Landon Wright (both of Atlanta).

DLA Piper's Private Equity practice includes more than 100 US lawyers who provide strategic counsel to private equity funds and the industry-leading companies they invest in. Pitchbook has repeatedly recognized DLA Piper as one of the most active private equity law firms globally, further solidifying the strength of the firm's team and its depth of experience executing private equity transactions.

DLA Piper's Healthcare sector consists of a multidisciplinary legal team with niche experience in health-related business and legal issues. The team regularly works with corporations and financial institutions, private investors, private equity groups, venture capital funds, institutional investors and portfolio companies in all types of healthcare transactions.

