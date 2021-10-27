Synopsys Acquires AI-Powered, Real-Time Performance Optimization Leader Concertio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To enrich its silicon lifecycle management solution with real-time, in-field optimization technologies, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has acquired Concertio Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered performance optimization software. The acquisition is another step in the continued enhancement of the Synopsys SiliconMAX™ Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) Platform. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys or its financials, are not being disclosed.

"There is little doubt that Silicon Lifecycle Management is becoming critical to the successful deployment and operation of advanced electronic systems," said Shankar Krishnamoorthy, general manager, Silicon Realization Group at Synopsys. "This acquisition of Concertio reflects our commitment to aggressively expand the capabilities and benefits of the SiliconMAX SLM platform to address our customers' rapidly evolving silicon and system health needs."

Synopsys is continually augmenting its SiliconMAX SLM platform to further maximize all aspects of silicon performance across the entire lifecycle, from design implementation through manufacturing, product ramp, production test and in-field operation. The platform is seamlessly integrated with the industry-leading Synopsys TestMAX™ family of test products and technologies, taking advantage of features such as key automation, including early RTL analysis, seamless IP integration and high-speed data access support. Fundamental links to the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform™ provide the unique ability to minimize and rapidly root-cause parametric yield failures due to silicon variation. These links also ensure that SLM solutions have minimal impact on design flows and schedules.

Unique Capabilities Added to SiliconMAX SLM Platform

The growing demand for compute resources at the edge, such as in automotive and industrial IoT devices, as well as in cloud-based data centers, is pushing the boundaries of what today's systems can provide. Boosting the performance and resilience of these existing systems is critical. Concertio achieves this through unique AI-powered dynamic performance optimization software. An autonomous software agent that is installed on the target system continuously monitors the interactions between operating applications and the underlying system environment. The agent's AI capability then gradually learns about the behavior of the applications through reinforcement learning techniques. Using this information, the agent's optimization engine can adapt and reconfigure the system dynamically, resulting in a self-tuning system that is always optimized for its current usage.

Concertio's technology brings to the SiliconMAX platform support for seamless secured integration of AI at the Edge with big data analytics in the cloud. The combination of Concertio's software-related dynamic optimization solution with the hardware-related optimization achieved with sensor-based analytics in the SiliconMAX platform delivers a powerful, unique, and comprehensive system optimization solution. Learn more about the SiliconMAX SLM platform.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits of the transaction to Synopsys and its customers. Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, Synopsys' ability to operate or integrate Concertio's assets and employees with its own successfully, which may include a potential loss of customers, key employees, partners or vendors; and uncertain customer demand for a comprehensive system optimization solution. Other risks and uncertainties that may apply are set forth in the Risk Factors section of Synopsys' most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Synopsys assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release.

Editorial Contact:

Simone Souza

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-6454

simone@synopsys.com

Investor Contact:

Lisa Ewbank

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-1901

synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

View original content:

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.