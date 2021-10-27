Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), reported net income of $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.59, compared to net income of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41.  Financial results for the third quarter of 2021 were favorably impacted by $2.2 million net accretion of deferred origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and lower provision expense due to improved credit quality of the loan portfolio.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Excluding the impact of PPP forgiveness, loans held for investment increased 11.8% annualized for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 3.92% and 4.00%, respectively.
  • Quarterly dividend increased to $0.12 per share from $0.09 per share.
  • At September 30, 2021, return on average assets was 1.33% on an annualized basis.
  • Book value per share increased to $22.49 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $17.67 at September 30, 2021.
  • Total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.30% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.92% at September 30, 2021.

"I would like to commend the Spirit team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated. "We are excited to see the return of robust loan growth driven by an increased demand for our portfolio of service offerings. The overall economy continues to recover, which presents interesting opportunities for organic growth for Spirit in the short term.  Our focus remains on generating non-interest income through our swap offerings while reducing non-interest expense as much as possible. We have completed the restructuring of our SBA department and anticipate earning premiums on loan sales beginning in the fourth quarter.  These non-interest income streams are expected to replace the revenue generated from PPP fee income earned during the current year.

"Third quarter asset quality continued to improve with further reductions in nonperforming loans and lower charge off activity. Finally, we are pleased that our capital levels have grown stronger quarter after quarter, providing Spirit with a clear runway for growth opportunities in the coming quarters," Mr. Bass concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the third quarter of 2021, gross loans decreased to $2.25 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 0.85% from $2.27 billion as of June 30, 2021, and a decrease of 8.1% from $2.45 billion as of September 30, 2020.  PPP loan forgiveness which has caused the overall decrease in loans should have less of an impact in future quarters as we work through a smaller population of loans seeking forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 increased by $62.2 million, or 11.8% annualized from June 30, 2021. We currently see strong loan demand, which has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels.  We anticipate robust loan growth in the fourth quarter and still expect to achieve our year over year growth target of 8% to 12%.

Asset Quality

Asset quality continues to strengthen with loans migrating into lower risk ratings during the third quarter of 2021 and with non-performing loans declining $1.3 million or 16.7% from the second quarter of 2021.  Economic activity continues to improve and despite supply and labor shortages the majority of our borrowers have fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.  The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2021 was $306 thousand, which served to decrease the allowance to $16.3 million, or 0.72% of the $2.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2021. Provision expense for the third quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning of new loans.

As of September 30, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.28%, which decreased from 0.33% at June 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.36% as of September 30, 2020.  Annualized net charge-offs were 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 20 basis points for the second quarter of 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 3.8% from $2.57 billion as of June 30, 2021, and an increase of 16.8% from $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $4.6 million, or 0.59%, from June 30, 2021, and increased $100.2 million, or 15.0%, from September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 28.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, down from 30.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021, and down from 29.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020.  Interest-bearing demand deposits as of September 30, 2021 increased $35.3 million, or 6.7%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in balances associated with accounts opened in conjunction with the PPP and Main Street Lending Program authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Savings and money market accounts as of September 30, 2021 increased $91.2 million, or 14.0%, from June 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships from COVID-19 related assistance programs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $23.4 million, or 3.8%. The average cost of deposits was 0.28% for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2021 and a 29 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2020.  The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.

Borrowings decreased by $39.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $79.3 million, due primarily to repayment of advances under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (the "PPPLF") with the Federal Reserve. At September 30, 2021, we did not have any remaining borrowings under the PPPLF. Borrowings totaled 2.5% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 3.9% at June 30, 2021 and 9.4% at September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.92%, a decrease of 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.  The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.00%, a decrease of 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.   Approximately $2.5 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at September 30, 2021. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2021 was 5.09% compared to 5.30% at June 30, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.4% from $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.  Interest income totaled $30.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6.1% from $32.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.  Interest and fees on loans decreased $2.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and decreased by $1.0 million, or 3.2%, from the third quarter of 2020.  Interest expense was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.0% from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 37.8% from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.  This decrease was primarily driven by lower swap fees.  Swap fees fluctuate from quarter to quarter; however, given anticipated rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, we anticipate an increased demand for these products in coming quarters.

Noninterest expense totaled $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.4 % from $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.

The efficiency ratio was 57.5% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 50.0% in the second quarter of 2021, and 62.2% in the third quarter of 2020.  The third quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by net deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.




(1)

Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value.  Furthermore, Spirit believes that the PPP-related figures are important to investors due to the anticipated short-term nature of the PPP loans and the expected forgiveness in the coming quarters. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m., Central Time.  To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the "Spirit of Texas" call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar.  For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 4, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13724288#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals.  The Bank has 38 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas.  Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking.  Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters.  Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events.  Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the CARES Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) continued relationships with major customers; (xiii) deposit attrition; (xiv) rapidly changing technology; (xv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvi) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xvii) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xviii) our success at managing the foregoing items.  For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 5, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance.  All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results.  Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.  Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.  All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)




































For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans


$                            28,940


$                            30,995


$                            29,829


$                            32,682


$                            29,901

Interest and dividends on investment securities


1,766


1,641


1,115


914


465

Other interest income


52


118


225


101


115

Total interest income


30,758


32,754


31,169


33,697


30,481

Interest expense:











Interest on deposits


1,798


2,081


2,327


2,726


3,392

Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings


858


972


1,003


1,099


875

Total interest expense


2,656


3,053


3,330


3,825


4,267

Net interest income


28,102


29,701


27,839


29,872


26,214

Provision for loan losses


306


1,349


1,086


4,417


2,831

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


27,796


28,352


26,753


25,455


23,383

Noninterest income:











Service charges and fees


1,612


1,539


1,434


1,554


1,525

SBA loan servicing fees, net


165


203


324


307


619

Mortgage referral fees


337


384


274


347


428

Swap referral fees


400


127


430


614


494

Gain on sales of loans, net


-


-


254


4,026


494

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities


-


-


5


-


1,031

Swap fees


687


1,411


121


1,746


-

Other noninterest income


84


194


(223)


186


228

Total noninterest income


3,285


3,858


2,619


8,780


4,819

Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


11,022


9,603


9,220


10,656


11,365

Occupancy and equipment expenses


2,360


2,354


2,662


2,749


2,222

Professional services


570


457


524


521


555

Data processing and network


910


931


1,229


1,379


1,002

Regulatory assessments and insurance


449


483


535


549


517

Amortization of intangibles


755


755


823


879


919

Advertising


103


47


78


74


333

Marketing


56


70


93


60


18

Telephone expense


600


599


499


560


563

Conversion expense


-


-


-


16


279

Other operating expenses


1,207


1,486


971


984


1,520

Total noninterest expense


18,032


16,785


16,634


18,427


19,293

Income before income tax expense


13,049


15,425


12,738


15,808


8,909

Income tax expense


2,593


3,015


2,652


3,353


1,821

Net income


$                            10,456


$                            12,410


$                            10,086


$                            12,455


$                              7,088

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)




















As of






September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30,  2020






(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:













Cash and due from banks


$          74,258


$          57,651


$             28,879


$             31,396


$             29,345

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


161,073


82,448


40,687


231,638


121,739



Total cash and cash equivalents


235,331


140,099


69,566


263,034


151,084

Time deposits in other banks


-


-


-


-


-

Investment securities:












Available for sale securities, at fair value


421,311


434,223


442,576


212,420


119,814


Equity investments, at fair value


23,830


23,877


23,741


24,000


-



Total investment securities


445,141


458,100


466,317


236,420


119,814

Loans held for sale


6,196


3,220


1,192


1,470


4,287

Loans:











Loans held for investment


2,252,734


2,272,089


2,430,594


2,388,532


2,452,353

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses


(16,268)


(16,527)


(16,314)


(16,026)


(12,207)


Loans, net


2,236,466


2,255,562


2,414,280


2,372,506


2,440,146

Premises and equipment, net


78,513


79,408


81,379


83,348


82,734

Accrued interest receivable


7,819


9,071


10,588


11,199


11,612

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


-


140


-


133


302

Goodwill


77,681


77,681


77,681


77,681


77,681

Core deposit intangible


5,485


6,240


6,995


7,818


8,698

SBA servicing asset


2,311


2,567


2,821


2,953


3,051

Deferred tax asset, net


1,893


1,962


2,213


1,085


494

Bank-owned life insurance


36,345


31,161


16,057


15,969


15,878

Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost


5,740


5,734


5,727


5,718


5,709

Right of use assets


5,085


5,569


6,058


-


-

Other assets


10,246


8,241


9,338


5,425


3,580



Total assets


$     3,154,252


$     3,084,755


$        3,170,212


$        3,084,759


$        2,925,070

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Deposits:












Transaction accounts:












Noninterest-bearing


$        767,445


$        772,032


$           800,233


$           727,543


$           667,199


Interest-bearing


1,318,432


1,192,067


1,149,781


1,092,934


940,930



Total transaction accounts


2,085,877


1,964,099


1,950,014


1,820,477


1,608,129


Time deposits


584,699


608,073


647,536


638,658


679,387



Total deposits


2,670,576


2,572,172


2,597,550


2,459,135


2,287,516

Accrued interest payable


776


860


1,160


1,303


1,321

Short-term borrowings


-


-


-


10,000


10,000

Long-term borrowings


79,260


119,052


191,687


242,020


267,746

Operating lease liability


5,228


5,730


6,231


-


-

Other liabilities


10,563


9,173


7,827


11,522


6,966



Total liabilities


2,766,403


2,706,987


2,804,455


2,723,980


2,573,549

Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock


302,392


301,202


300,591


298,850


298,509

Retained earnings


104,500


96,111


85,246


76,683


65,783

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(2,188)


(2,690)


(3,225)


1,005


(237)

Treasury stock


(16,855)


(16,855)


(16,855)


(15,759)


(12,534)



Total stockholders' equity


387,849


377,768


365,757


360,779


351,521



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$     3,154,252


$     3,084,755


$        3,170,212


$        3,084,759


$        2,925,070

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

























As of



September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands)

Loans:











Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)


$                     458,873


$                     535,746


$                     699,896


$                574,986


$                     690,009

Real estate:











1-4 single family residential loans


364,896


356,503


348,908


364,139


373,220

Construction, land and development loans


364,513


345,420


344,557


415,488


402,476

Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)


997,512


964,313


964,342


956,743


906,134

Consumer loans and leases


7,505


8,307


9,619


11,738


12,977

Municipal and other loans


59,435


61,800


63,272


65,438


67,537

Total loans held in portfolio


$                  2,252,734


$                  2,272,089


$                  2,430,594


$             2,388,532


$                  2,452,353




(1) Balance includes $58.0 million, $64.9 million, $67.4 million, $70.8 million, and $72.7 million,  of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021,   

March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2) Balance includes $106.2 million, $188.3 million, $366.5 million, $276.1 million, and $421.1, of PPP loans as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)



























As of



September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020







(Dollars in thousands)

Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$                     767,445


$                     772,032


$                     800,233


$                     727,543


$                     667,199

Interest-bearing demand deposits


564,790


529,512


485,863


472,075


391,396

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


10,668


10,763


9,904


10,288


8,655

Savings and money market accounts


742,974


651,791


654,014


610,571


540,879

Time deposits


584,699


608,074


647,536


638,658


679,387

Total deposits


$                  2,670,576


$                  2,572,172


$                  2,597,550


$                  2,459,135


$                  2,287,516

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended 



September 30, 2021


September 30, 2020



Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:













Interest-earning deposits in other banks


$     124,175


$             52


0.17%


$     134,573


$           101


0.30%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)


2,257,297


28,940


5.09%


2,436,667


29,901


4.87%

Investment securities and other


463,467


1,766


1.51%


93,115


479


2.04%

Total interest-earning assets


2,844,939


30,758


4.29%


2,664,355


30,481


4.54%

Noninterest-earning assets


270,259






265,462





Total assets


$  3,115,198






$  2,929,817





Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits


$     546,530


$           166


0.12%


$     375,421


$           176


0.19%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


10,869


1


0.05%


14,644


7


0.19%

Savings and money market accounts


715,338


612


0.34%


541,681


621


0.45%

Time deposits


596,378


1,019


0.68%


713,618


2,588


1.44%

FHLB advances and other borrowings


89,012


858


3.82%


211,214


875


1.64%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,958,127


2,656


0.54%


1,856,578


4,267


0.91%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
shareholders' equity:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


757,683






715,783





Other liabilities


16,809






8,451





Stockholders' equity


382,579






349,005





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$  3,115,198






$  2,929,817





Net interest rate spread






3.75%






3.63%

Net interest income and margin




$      28,102


3.92%




$      26,214


3.90%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)




$      28,655


4.00%




$      26,660


3.97%


(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021



Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:













Interest-earning deposits in other banks


124,175


$             52


0.17%


$     115,322


$             40


0.14%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)


2,257,297


28,940


5.09%


2,347,636


30,995


5.30%

Investment securities and other


463,467


1,766


1.51%


469,365


1,719


1.47%

Total interest-earning assets


2,844,939


30,758


4.29%


2,932,323


32,754


4.48%

Noninterest-earning assets


270,259






241,133





Total assets


$  3,115,198






$  3,173,456





Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits


$     546,530


$           166


0.12%


$     518,240


$           159


0.12%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


10,869


1


0.05%


10,572


1


0.05%

Savings and money market accounts


715,338


612


0.34%


667,434


691


0.42%

Time deposits


596,378


1,019


0.68%


622,390


1,230


0.79%

FHLB advances and other borrowings


89,012


858


3.82%


184,472


972


2.11%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,958,127


2,656


0.54%


2,003,108


3,053


0.61%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
shareholders' equity:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


757,683






782,158





Other liabilities


16,809






281





Stockholders' equity


382,579






387,909





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$  3,115,198






$  3,173,456





Net interest rate spread






3.75%






3.87%

Net interest income and margin




$      28,102


3.92%




$      29,701


4.06%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)




$      28,655


4.00%




$      30,262


4.14%


(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share



(Unaudited)
















As of or for the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:











Net income available to common stockholders


$           10,456


$                 12,410


$                  10,086


$                     12,455


$                     7,088

Weighted average number of common shares - basic


17,200,611


17,152,217


17,103,981


17,168,091


17,340,898

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted


17,651,298


17,627,958


17,518,029


17,336,484


17,383,427

Basic earnings per common share


$               0.61


$                     0.72


$                      0.59


$                         0.73


$                       0.41

Diluted earnings per common share


$               0.59


$                     0.70


$                      0.58


$                         0.72


$                       0.41

Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:











Net income


$           10,456


$                 12,410


$                  10,086


$                     12,455


$                     7,088

Pre-tax adjustments:











Noninterest income











Gain on sale of investment securities


-


-


(5)


-


(1,031)

Noninterest expense











Merger related expenses


-


-


-


24


342

Taxes:











   NOL Carryback


-


-


-




-

Tax effect of adjustments


-


-


1


(5)


145

Adjusted net income


$           10,456


$                 12,410


$                  10,082


$                     12,474


$                     6,544

Weighted average number of common shares - basic


17,200,611


17,152,217


17,103,981


17,168,091


17,340,898

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted


17,651,298


17,627,958


17,518,029


17,336,484


17,383,427

Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis


$               0.61


$                     0.72


$                      0.59


$                         0.73


$                       0.38

Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis


$               0.59


$                     0.70


$                      0.58


$                         0.72


$                       0.38

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Unaudited)














As of or for the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net interest margin - GAAP basis:











Net interest income


$                        28,102


$                        29,701


$                        27,839


$                        29,872


$                        26,214

Average interest-earning assets


2,844,939


2,932,323


2,867,099


2,716,596


2,664,355

Net interest margin


3.92%


4.06%


3.94%


4.36%


3.90%

Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:











Net interest income


$                        28,102


$                        29,701


$                        27,839


$                        29,872


$                        26,214

Plus:











Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment


553


561


329


512


446

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis


$                        28,655


$                        30,262


$                        28,168


$                        30,384


$                        26,660

Average interest-earning assets


2,844,939


2,932,323


2,867,099


2,716,596


2,664,355

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis


4.00%


4.14%


3.98%


4.44%


3.97%

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Unaudited)














As of



September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Total stockholders' equity


$                    387,849


$                    377,768


$                    365,757


$                    360,779


$                    351,521

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


83,166


83,921


84,676


85,499


86,379

Tangible stockholders' equity


$                    304,683


$                    293,847


$                    281,081


$                    275,280


$                    265,142

Shares outstanding


17,242,487


17,164,103


17,136,553


17,081,831


17,316,313

Book value per share


$                        22.49


$                        22.01


$                        21.34


$                        21.12


$                        20.30

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets per share


$                          4.82


$                          4.89


$                          4.94


5.01


4.99

Tangible book value per share


$                        17.67


$                        17.12


$                        16.40


$                        16.11


$                        15.31

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets

(Unaudited)














As of 



September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands)

Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:











Total stockholders' equity (numerator)


$                     387,849


$                     377,768


$                     365,757


$                     360,779


$                     351,521

Total assets (denominator)


3,154,252


3,084,755


3,170,212


3,084,759


2,925,070

Total stockholders' equity to total assets


12.30%


12.25%


11.54%


11.70%


12.02%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:











Tangible equity:











Total stockholders' equity


$                     387,849


$                     377,768


$                     365,757


$                     360,779


$                     351,521

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


83,166


83,921


84,676


85,499


86,379

Total tangible common equity (numerator)


$                     304,683


$                     293,847


$                     281,081


$                     275,280


$                     265,142

Tangible assets:











Total assets


3,154,252


3,084,755


3,170,212


3,084,759


2,925,070

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


83,166


83,921


84,676


85,499


86,379

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$                  3,071,086


$                  3,000,834


$                  3,085,536


$                  2,999,260


$                  2,838,691












Tangible equity to tangible assets


9.92%


9.79%


9.11%


9.18%


9.34%

