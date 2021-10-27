McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Set to Provide Forum on the Consequences of the Orange County Oil Spill

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA)—a law firm representing clients in Class Actions, Catastrophic Personal Injury, Racial and Economic Justice, and Environmental Law matters—is holding a public forum where experts will speak on the short- and long-term legal, health, and economic impacts of the Orange County Oil Spill, first discovered on October 2, 2021. The forum will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Irvine Boardwalk.

Forum on the Orange County Oil Spill on November 1, 2021 - Provided by McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP

The oil spill originated off the coast of Huntington Beach from an offshore oil platform owned by Amplify Energy, a Texas-based energy company. The leak from the platform's underwater pipeline was stopped the following day, but tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil had already spilled into the coastal waters of Orange County. The slick spread from Huntington Beach down to Dana Point and caused widespread beach and fishery closures. These closures have cost many businesses and workers revenue during the final weeks of California's beach tourist season.

The forum will feature speakers from a wide variety of relevant specialties. Speakers will include Public Health Officer Dora Barilla, City of Hope Orange County Physician-in-Chief Edward S. Kim, Follow Our Courts Executive Editor Toni Momberger, MWA Partner David Wright, Attorney James Perry, and Former Judge Stephen G. Larson of the District Court for the Central District of California. These speakers are set to discuss public and personal health impacts of exposure to the oil slick and the legal consequences for Amplify Energy and other responsible parties. This forum will be moderated by MWA Partner and civil rights attorney Joe Richardson. Press is welcome to attend in-person at the Irvine Boardwalk, and the public will be able to watch via livestream on Facebook and YouTube.

MWA hopes the Forum on the Orange County Oil Spill will allow for local residents and business owners to gain a better understanding of this situation as repercussions continue to unfold. "Our goal is education," says MWA Partner David Wright, "This spill was a catastrophic event, and it is important for experts to publicly provide information on the legal, health, and economic fallout." MWA has filed a class action lawsuit against Amplify Energy on behalf of local businesses who were financially harmed during this incident.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP's Environmental Practice: The Environmental Practice Group of MWA is designed to address concerns surrounding the health of our natural environment in the United States and the communities situated in them. By aiming to hold negligent parties accountable for environmental damages, the firm hopes to reduce the number of large corporations and agencies that mistreat the natural world resulting in harm to individuals and businesses. For more information about MWA's environmental practice visit https://mccunewright.com/practice-areas/environmental/.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Irvine, Ontario, San Bernardino and Palm Desert, and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as catastrophic personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

Media Contact:

dct@mccunewright.com

(909)233-7787

McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP