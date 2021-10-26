SIFMA and the SIFMA Foundation to honor Kathleen Murphy, James Reynolds, Jr. and Paul E. Purcell at the 2021 SIFMA Foundation Tribute Dinner SIFMA Foundation's annual event will take place on October 27th at Cipriani 25 Broadway in lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFMA and the SIFMA Foundation will host their annual Tribute Dinner at Cipriani 25 Broadway in lower Manhattan on October 27 from 6 pm – 9 pm. The Foundation's annual dinner is an evening to celebrate and raise awareness for the importance of youth financial education and literacy and the 20 million youth served to date by the SIFMA Foundation.

The dinner will also serve to honor Kathleen Murphy, President, Personal Investing, Fidelity Investments, for her leadership and commitment to the financial industry and financial education, and James Reynolds Jr., Founder, Chairman, & CEO, Loop Capital, for his longstanding commitment and dedication to helping millions of young people become financially capable. The Foundation will also pay a posthumous tribute to Paul E. Purcell, Former Chairman, President & CEO, Baird, for his lifetime of leadership in the area of education and youth financial literacy.

"This is an excellent opportunity to honor three luminaries," said Melanie Mortimer, President of the SIFMA Foundation. "Kathy, Jim and Paul have supported the Foundation's mission in providing financial education for young people of all backgrounds through innovative programs that promote financial independence and real-world learning. Moreover, they serve as role models and as sterling representatives for young people of all backgrounds aspiring to careers in the financial services industry."

Mortimer noted that now, more than ever, "it is critical to develop financial literacy for American youth," because only one-third of adult Americans can pass a simple financial literacy test and only 24% of millennials have basic financial knowledge, according to a study conducted by FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Particularly alarming is that rate of financial literacy among Blacks and Hispanics falls below that number.

"That just doesn't add up if we are truly committed to economic mobility and a secure future, especially for individuals living in marginalized communities," Mortimer said. "One major purpose of the SIFMA Foundation is making sure youth of all backgrounds have access to effective ways to learn about how financial markets work."

Kathleen Murphy concurs about the essentiality of this purpose. She said, "I am exceptionally delighted to be honored at this year's SIFMA Foundation Tribute Dinner. The SIFMA Foundation has always done an incredible job in providing financial education programs and tools that strengthen economic opportunity across all communities."

"As a Chair and Officer on the SIFMA Board, I know directly about the impact the Foundation continues to have in fostering knowledge and understanding of the financial markets for individuals of all backgrounds, and especially Black and Brown youth," said Reynolds.

Baird's former Chairman, President & CEO, Paul E. Purcell, was committed to advancing educational access.

"We'd like to thank the SIFMA Foundation for recognizing Paul's contribution to our industry and his overarching commitment to education," said Steve Booth, Baird Chairman, President & CEO. "Paul had a special calling - and that was helping under-served students. He firmly believed we have an obligation to ensure everyone regardless of where they live or their circumstances, has access to a quality education."

Murphy is a nationally recognized thought leader and speaker on such vital topics as women investing and empowerment, financial literacy, client experience, digital transformation, talent, and leadership.

Reynolds runs the largest minority-owned financial services firm and one of the largest privately-held investment banks in the United States. He has been a leader advocating for diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging in the workplace.

About the SIFMA Foundation for Investor Education

The SIFMA Foundation is dedicated to fostering knowledge and understanding of the financial markets for individuals of all backgrounds, with a focus on youth. Drawing on the involvement and expertise of educators and the financial industry, the SIFMA Foundation provides financial education programs and tools that strengthen economic opportunities across communities and increase individuals' access to the benefits of the global marketplace. Notable Foundation programs include The Stock Market Game™, which has enabled more than 20 million students to become financially prepared for life, the InvestWrite® national essay competition, the Capitol Hill Challenge™, and Invest It Forward®. For more information on the work of the SIFMA Foundation, visit Facebook, YouTube, @SIFMAFoundation, LinkedIn, Instagram.

About SIFMA

SIFMA is the leading trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets. On behalf of our industry's nearly 1 million employees, we advocate on legislation, regulation and business policy, affecting retail and institutional investors, equity and fixed income markets and related products and services. We serve as an industry coordinating body to promote fair and orderly markets, informed regulatory compliance, and efficient market operations and resiliency. We also provide a forum for industry policy and professional development. SIFMA, with offices in New York and Washington, D.C., is the U.S. regional member of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA). For more information, visit www.sifma.org.

