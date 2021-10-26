Sean Spicer's New Book "Radical Nation" an Analysis of the Biden-Harris Administration Released Today

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sean Spicer released his third book, "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Dangerous Plan for America", published through Humanix books.

"Radical Nation", endorsed by President Donald Trump, offers the first comprehensive analysis of the Biden-Harris Administration's progressive agenda, and comes with a stark warning: Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, America is lurching toward economic collapse, runaway inflation, wide-open borders, an assault on human life and religious liberty, an education indoctrination plan, and election reforms which will ensure never-ending Democratic Party rule.

"It's going to take every one of us, working together, to rescue America from the Biden-Harris radical agenda. We need all hands on deck," said Sean Spicer. "If we work on fighting back against this progressive agenda, America will win."

The book, which includes chapters on President Biden's activist-driven Presidential Cabinet, and the anti-freedom movement in Big Tech, also includes a bold grassroots conservative action plan to inspire individuals across the country to help fight back against this progressive agenda and win elections in the future. Readers can buy their copy of "Radical Nation" here: Newsmax.com/23

Praise for Sean Spicer's "Radical Nation":

President Donald J. Trump: "'Radical Nation' makes it clear what is at stake. If you want to Save America you must read this—it is MAGA all the way."

Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House: "'Radical Nation' is a must-read. Spicer presents a clear and concise understating of the direction we are headed and provides the tools and tactics necessary to combat it."

Dan Bongino, American political commentator: "The Biden-Harris regime is pushing discredited policies that will destroy the very fabric of America. 'Radical Nation' provides us with background on the direction they could take us, and ways we can fight back and win."

Charlie Kirk, Founder of Turning Point USA: "'Radical Nation' is critically important. My friend Sean perfectly diagnoses the problems with the Biden presidency and what we can do to save our nation."

Mercedes Schlapp, former Trump White House Director of Strategic Communications: "This is a must read for every parent, student, business owner and concerned citizen. No matter where you are politically, if you want to know where we are headed as a country, please read 'Radical Nation'."

View original content:

SOURCE Sean Spicer