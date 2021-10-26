Robern® Presents The Craft Series

BRISTOL, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robern has announced the unveiling of the Robern Craft Series, an assortment of in-house designed vanities, linen cabinets and decorative mirrors presented in seven coordinated vignettes. Drawing inspiration from earlier, celebrated eras of design and emerging new trends, the Robern Craft Series brings a curated assortment of statement-making products to transform bathrooms into luxury spaces of distinction.

Branching out beyond the more modern aesthetic represented within the Robern brand portfolio, The Craft Series broadens its scope with forms that reference 19th and 20th traditional and contemporary design, with organic textural elements and intriguing decorative touches to surprise and delight. The culmination of months of work by an internal team of designers, seven wood-crafted freestanding and floating vanities, three linen cabinets and 10 complementing mirrors were selected for the solution-based Craft Series, resulting in a compelling catalog of bathroom couture designed to reflect the lifestyles of today's sophisticated consumer.

THE CRAFT SERIES – THE COLLECTIONS

Taking its cues from the glamour of 1950s Hollywood, Bergman (shown above) creates a sense of high style by juxtaposing deep wood stains against contrasting metal finishes. The solid Oak vanity is laid in Oak veneers raised on two metal sleigh legs that vertically span the entire length of the cabinet.

Two doors are framed in metal and fitted with elegant, cast, rectangular stainless steel pulls. Available in Matte Black Oak with Aged Brass hardware or Natural Gray with Brushed Pewter hardware in 36" or 60" sizes, the Bergman vanity is matched with the new Robern Rounded Corner Metal Mirror in Antique Bronze offered in 24" W. x 30" H. and 24" W. x 40" H. sizes.

Reflecting the organic beauty and nature-inspired surroundings that are part and parcel to the Aspen and Vail lifestyle, Bodo strips away undue ornamentation to allow the figured Oak and straightforward character of this prominent design take centerstage. Bodo presents a certain rustic appeal with an open, truss beam vanity design offered in Light Burnt Oak or Light Gray Oak weathered finishes. Bodo is offered in a Matte White 36" single basin or a 60" double basin mineral cast integrated sink design, with 6" thick sides and color-matched infinity drain for efficient water removal, its cool white coloration and smooth surface creating contrast against the textured, warm wood base. The rectangular Thin Wood Frame Mirror has clean, mitered corners and surrounds a simple unbeveled mirror that sits slightly back from the frame and is available in two sizes, 24" W. x 30" H. and 24" W. x 40" H.

Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill is inspired by the vintage furnishings of storied New England homes, the beauty of well-crafted form, and the sense of familiarity and acquired sophistication of early American design that still plays a prominent role in the interiors of today. Chestnut Hill is also a versatile option with three vanities, a diminutive 24" size perfect for the powder room, and 36" and 60" single and double vanity designs, and three mirror sizes. The vanity is crafted from Oak laid with figured Oak veneers, its classic styling accented by a carved bevel detail that surrounds the drawers and base that rests above slightly tapered legs. The drawer fronts are appointed with cast stainless steel horizontal pulls with rounded corners that connect comfortably to the hand. Chestnut Hill is available in Weathered Oak Drift with Iron Black hardware or Light Gray Oak with Pewter hardware. The wide, rectangular frame-within-frame Wood Mirror with Metal Inlay is available in 24" W. x 30" H., 24" W. x 40" H., and 56" W. x 36 H. sizes.

Helden

Helden has an air of casual refinement, its natural honeyed tones and soft rounded corners drawing attention to the organic beauty of the materials selected and the craft employed to create Helden's approachable form. The Oak floating vanity is finished in Rustic Oak and is available in 36" and 60" versions. The wood's warm coloration, wealth of figuring, and intricate cabinet design takes centerstage with gently curved sides, unique integrated cut-out pull, and single carved line inlay on the front and sides. The vanity is matched with the new Robern Pill Wood Mirror, which is 24" W. x 30" H., and features a generous oval frame that sits slightly proud from an unbeveled mirror.

Mackey

Inspired by the raw, edgy appeal of unfinished industrial furnishings and fixtures, Mackey reflects that same forgiving style allowing the metal ground the designs while incorporating textural elements to accentuate the forms' natural beauty and strength of line. The 36" and 60" vanity and 80" enclosed linen cabinet are expertly crafted from stainless steel and available in Antique Bronze with Aged Brass hardware or Iron Black with Brushed Pewter hardware. The vanity and linen cabinet are hung with slow close doors in a textural, perforated panel design supported by a hand welded metal frame and legs finished with decorative fluted feet. Shown with the rectangular 24" H. x 40" W. Mixed Metal Mirror, the chic bentwood style frame is capped at each corner with a contrasting metal fluting and is offered in an Aged Brass frame with Antique Bronze accents or a Brushed Pewter frame with Iron Black accents.

Sendai

Blending industrial design elements with the understated sophistication of Japanese form, the Sendai vanity and accompanying linen cabinet and mirror are pared down forms simply dressed in rich wood finishes with contrasting mixed metals and decorative touches. The textured Oak wood vanity laid in Oak flat cut veneer is offered in 24", 36", and 60" sizes and two finishes – Matte Black Oak with Aged Brass or Natural Gray with Brushed Pewter.

The contrasting metal plated, recessed, integrated handles add visual depth and contrast. A simple rectangular steel base holds a single shelf that connects the square solid steel legs. A complementing, 80" linen cabinet is raised on brass legs with three open wood shelves framed in metal above one working and one decorative lower pair of drawers. The new rectangular Robern Thin Frame Mirror in Aged Brass is fitted with simple unbeveled glass and finishes the Sendai suite.

Skaarsgard

Based on the clean, understated forms of Nordic design, Skaarsgard draws its strength from natural wood and burnished metals for a look that is warm and inviting. Appropriately scaled with purity of line and minimal decoration, Skaarsgard presents a new alternative to contemporary bathroom décor. The 36" and 60" vanities and 80" linen cabinet are crafted from Oak and laid with figured Oak veneer finished in Rustic Oak and rest on straight legs joined by an open lower shelf. Drawers are finely crafted with mitered corners and fitted with sleek vertical cast Pewter stainless steel pulls. Contrasting the wood and brass is a mineral cast integrated basin sink designed with color-matched infinity drain for efficient water removal. The coordinated Thin Frame Wood Mirror surrounds an unbeveled mirror that sits slightly back from the frame and is and available in 24" W. x 30" H. and 24" W. x 40" H. sizes.

THE CRAFT SERIES – THE VANITIES

Robern Craft Series vanities resonates with the simple beauty of natural materials, rich in provenance and the art of fine cabinetmaking. The vanities feature solid Oak frame construction, solid Oak legs, and full plywood back panels that are meticulously hand-stained, including the interiors. Vanity doors are equipped with adjustable Blum slow close hinges and fitted with dovetail constructed drawers equipped with adjustable Blum full extension, undermount slow close slides. The drawers offer integrated storage solutions with removable glass dividers on select models. Decorative details include carved and raised bead and fluted details, organic and wood accents, and individually designed, cast stainless steel hardware, expertly finished, adding to the individuality of each of the forms.

To alleviate the guesswork of creating the perfect bathroom retreat, Robern also offers coordinated, engineered stone tops and a rectangular porcelain undermount sink as optional purchases. Featuring a neutral palette, the quartz vanity tops with its non-porous surface has superior durability that is resistant to stains, mildew, and bacteria. There are eight color-consistent quartz tops from which to choose: Pietra; Eternal Marquina; White Zeus Extreme; Eternal Gold Calacatta; Eternal Serena; Silken Pearl; Calypso; and Iconic Black.

THE CRAFT SERIES – THE LINEN CABINETS AND MIRRORS

In addition to the vanities, linen cabinets and range of mirrors were designed to round out The Craft Series. The linen cabinets, a new category for Robern, were created to match the details of three of the vanities but have the stand-alone quality that makes them an attractive choice as a singular addition to any room. Crafted from Oak, with open and closed shelving and chic finish options, the new Robern linen cabinets are a creative new storage solution in bathroom décor.

Long renowned for its technologically advanced lit and unlit mirrors, Robern has taken another fashionable turn in this arena with 10 handcrafted, decorative mirror designs that offer tasteful traditional and contemporary bathroom options. Drawing inspiration from the motifs and sophisticated details found through the series, the elegant mirrors include a scalloped and inverted contour mirror, an oversized round design, a series of wood and metal rectangular frames, including a mixed medium design and another with softly rounded edges for a more contemporary feel, a clean pill-shaped design and similar shaped mirror appointed with side pivots, and a commanding mirror in classic Triptych style.

About ROBERN

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Robern, along with sister brands, Kallista plumbing and Ann Sacks Tile & Stone, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co., offering the finest in sophisticated cabinetry, vanities, mirrors and lighting to the trade and consumers. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About KOHLER®

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.

