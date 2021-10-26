Pan Am Academy Announces New B757-200 Full Flight Simulator Fully Ready For Training In Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Am Flight Academy announced the newly acquired Level D Boeing 757-200, Full Flight Simulator has been qualified. This FFS was transferred from Dallas, Tx and is now fully ready for training.

This Level D Full-Flight Simulator is fully equipped with the latest IS&S cockpit including Rolls Royce RB211 engine models, GPS, and SMGCS capabilities. Other Features of this level D simulator include upset recovery (UPRT Dir 2) capabilities.

"At Pan Am Flight Academy we continue delivering quality and accommodating the demand of commercial airlines and aviation professionals. The incorporation of this simulator is yet another step Pan Am has taken to extend variety and convenience to our customers," said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy. "This new equipment is sure to complement and support the qualifications required by our clients."

Adding this B757 sim and a Level 5 Flight Training Device (FTD) -which is expected to be installed in the upcoming weeks- to Pan Am´s diverse fleet, clearly demonstrates that we are attending to our customers and ensuring their flight training needs are met.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a leader in commercial aviation training and has more experience, simulator fleet types and more programs catering to the aviation service industry than any other training organization. As the only surviving division of the original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am Flight Academy can trace its instruction heritage to the earliest days of airline flight training. In 1980 Pan Am American World Airways opened its Flight Academy in Miami, Florida and is still the base of operations.

