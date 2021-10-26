Oasis Midstream Partners Declares Third Quarter 2021 Distribution

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) ("OMP" or the "Partnership") today announced that, on October 24, 2021, the Board of Directors of OMP GP LLC (the "General Partner") declared the quarterly cash distribution for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.56 per unit, payable on November 29, 2021 to unitholders of record as of November 15, 2021.

Crestwood Transaction

In a separate press release issued today, OMP announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) ("Crestwood") will acquire OMP in an equity and cash transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by the common unitholders of the Partnership. OMP expects to continue to pay distributions to unitholders until the completion of the transaction.

As of September 30, 2021, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $29.7MM and $210.0MM of borrowings outstanding and $5.5MM of outstanding letters of credit under its revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility). As of September 30, 2021, the aggregate commitments under the Revolving Credit Facility were $450.0MM, and the Partnership had an unused borrowing capacity of $234.5MM.

OMP expects to file its third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q by November 9, 2021. As a result of the pending transaction, OMP has cancelled its third quarter results conference call originally scheduled for 11:30 am Central Time on November 4, 2021.

About OMP

OMP is a leading fee-based master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc., to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

