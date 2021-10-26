New Bang & Olufsen and Cisco Premium Business Headset Targets Hybrid Workforce

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

Bang & Olufsen and Cisco partner to create a luxury business headset for today's hybrid workers

The Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 sports a variety of features for convenience and security, including Webex integrations and Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation

Hybrid work has increased the need for high-quality multifunctional headsets, as remote workers seek to reduce background noise from remote workspaces, or simply enjoy music while on the go. Today, Bang & Olufsen (CPH: BO) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announce the Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980, a luxury business headset that pairs Bang & Olufsen's unique combination of timeless design, unrivaled craftsmanship and powerful sound with Cisco's integrated meeting controls, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, and frictionless IT management capabilities to ensure long-lasting, secure communications.

"Clear and seamless audio is essential for the hybrid work environment," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "We're thrilled to work with the leaders in luxury audio solutions, Bang & Olufsen, to bring to market the highest quality audio device for business – combining high-end aesthetic, complete functionality and fantastic quality."

"We are excited to join forces with Cisco and build on the strengths of both brands," said Kristian Teär, CEO Bang & Olufsen. "Today, customers want a product they can use at home, at work or in transition - and look and feel good when using it. We're integrating Cisco's industry leading technologies with our renowned capabilities within sound, design, and craftsmanship to create the ultimate audio product for the hybrid world."

Key features of the Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 include:

Enhanced capabilities for business: With Bluetooth 5.1, Webex integrations, voice prompts and convenient on-ear call controls that allow users to easily mute, answer or end calls, the Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 offers industry-leading connectivity and functionality.

Crystal clear communication: Elevate and enhance calls, meetings, video and music experiences with premium acoustics and audio, including beamforming microphone arrays that create a Virtual Boom Arm and help to power Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation providing a more immersive listening experience. Rich, immersive audio helps users feel as if they are in person and excellent noise canceling lets users focus on the task at hand.

Lasting comfort and timeless design: The headset is designed to provide unmatched comfort. The Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 is crafted in a lightweight structure that has been carefully engineered with high-end materials to ensure a stable, enduring fit for all-day use.

Enterprise-grade management and security: IT administrators can easily deploy, manage, and view real-time analytics of the Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 – all from a single platform. It also provides enterprise-grade hardware and software protection to help calls and conversations stay secure.

Pricing and Availability

The Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 will be available to order starting early 2022 at the Cisco suggested resale price of $549 USD.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

About Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation. Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 900 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

