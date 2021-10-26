A Look Ahead: Survey Shows Why Engagement Should Be Your Top Priority for Events in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 92, or 69%, of survey respondents agree that a robust hybrid events platform is necessary to yield financial dividends. Although in-person events are returning, uncertainty with COVID-19 remains and events are not likely to return to as they once were in the pre-COVID era. According to a new survey, commissioned by Hubilo, "virtual and hybrid event platforms are going to remain an indispensable part of the event planner's toolkit for the foreseeable future."

Event organizers throughout the U.S. surveyed recognize the reality of this pandemic-altered landscape with, nearly 70% of respondents saying they expect COVID-19 and variants will force them to shift some in-person or hybrid events to wholly virtual over the next year and 69% have prioritized an investment in hybrid event technology for the future.

The expectation that virtual attendees will be a vital part of the event mix has not waned, but how to keep them engaged and combat "screen fatigue" has remained a challenge for some. In fact, a solid majority of respondents, 57%, said engagement was the most important factor for producing a successful virtual or hybrid event.

"The survey shows that event planners are more successful in this new landscape of hybrid ad virtual events when engagement is the focus. Having the tools and a platform to enhance and optimize attendee engagement is crucial," said Hubilo CEO and co-founder Vaibhav Jain. "We've prioritized providing multiple engagement levers that allows users to create a unified experience across audience types. As a result, customers using our tools have seen an increase event engagement by 70%."

That's why top investors such as Alkeon Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital recently funded the tech company with $125M in Series B funding that will be used for continued improvements to the platform making it the business professionals go-to source for virtual and hybrid events.

About Hubilo Technologies Inc:

Hubilo is the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence. Hubilo's mission is to drive engagement - first and foremost - yielding greater business results. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event run on the Hubilo platform executes perfectly every time. Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa. Hubilo's 500 plus clients are inclusive of names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, Cognizant, GITEX, and several others. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo was incorporated in 2015, and in 2020, in less than a year of fundraising, Hubilo raised a seed round of $4.5 million and a Series 'A' round of $23.5 million from leading Venture Capital firms like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, and several renowned angel investors.

