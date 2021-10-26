High Life Farms Launches Best-Selling Nuggies in California, The Largest Cannabis Market in the U.S.

Three Flavors of High Life Farms' THC-Infused, Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Bites Are Now Available in California

CHESANING, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Life Farms ("HLF"), a privately held, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Michigan and California, today announced that its best-selling line of Nuggies chocolate-covered pretzel edibles is now available in California. The product expansion marks a major milestone for HLF, which is bringing its fan-favorite, high-quality in-house edible products to California for the first time.

"We've highly anticipated the expansion of our Nuggies line of chocolate edibles to California since our original launch in Michigan, and we've worked diligently to find the best suppliers to ensure we are producing the same high-quality products that meet our standards," said Vinnie Celani, Co-founder of High Life Farms. "Nuggies have experienced huge success in Michigan and are one of our best-selling products. We're thrilled to roll out our unique line of infused pretzel bites to consumers in the country's biggest cannabis market and hope they enjoy them as much as our customers in Michigan."

Nuggies have been one of the top-selling cannabis-infused chocolate products in Michigan since its initial launch in April 2021, according to LeafLink. Nuggies are be available across dispensaries in California including Barbary Sunset, IVTHC, Bare and others, as well as for delivery in three flavors:

Chocolate Peanut Butter: The original Nuggies flavor; creamy chocolate and peanut butter coat crunchy pretzel balls that are lightly dusted with salt for the perfect combination of salty and sweet.

Strawberries and Cream: Milk and white chocolate coating infused with strawberry flavoring surrounding a crunchy pretzel core for a familiar and beloved flavor combination.

Peanut Butter and Banana: Creamy chocolate and peanut butter infused with banana flavoring coating crunchy pretzel balls, lightly dusted with salt for a nostalgic, salty-sweet flavor blast.

Edibles products are gaining popularity across U.S. cannabis markets, expecting to total more than $2 billion in sales this year, and will reach nearly $3 billion in 2022 according to Seattle-based data analytics company Headset. Sales are expected to continue to rise as new-to-cannabis consumers enter the market. HLF's expansion of Nuggies into California will help meet rising consumer demand for cannabis-infused edibles products.

For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/.



About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/.



