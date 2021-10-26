Henry Ford Health System Appoints Transformational Leader to Serve as Top Nursing Executive

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive national search, Henry Ford Health System has selected its own Eric Wallis, DNP, MSA, R.N., NE-BC, FACHE, to serve as the next Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. Currently president of Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Wallis will begin his new role on Dec. 1, 2021.

Eric Wallis, DNP, R.N., was selected to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Henry Ford Health System.

Wallis will be responsible for advancing innovative care models and approaches, professional development, education and engagement for Henry Ford's system-wide nursing community. Wallis will also partner with clinical, operational and executive leaders to champion quality and safety, patient experience, and operational efficiencies. He will work to increase nursing engagement in key areas including health disparities and other research, and the health system's commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice. Additionally, Wallis will develop both short- and long-term plans to promote and advocate for the broader nursing profession through engagement in healthcare and public policy, and professional and educational development.

"Since joining Henry Ford in 2019, Eric has demonstrated dynamic leadership and a passion for empowering and valuing our team members," said Bob Riney, Henry Ford's President, Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer. "With everything our healthcare workers have endured over the last 19 months, it's more important than ever to have a true nursing champion leading this important work. It's that passion, along with Eric's unique blend of nursing, executive, and operational leadership, and his keen knowledge for leveraging technology and care design that will empower our nurses to be their best."

Wallis began his career as a beside nurse. Since then, he has excelled in numerous leadership positions in both academic centers and community hospitals – including Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Nursing Officer at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas, and a similar role at Baylor Scott & White Health's Plano, Texas facility; Vice President of Patient Care, Chief Nursing Officer at OhioHealth in Marion, Ohio; as well as several leadership roles with the Ohio State University Medical Center. Since joining Henry Ford in 2019 as president of Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Wallis has demonstrated transformational leadership and a passion for spreading joy.

"I am honored to serve in this critical role, especially at such a pivotal time in our industry," said Wallis. "Not only do I have the sacred privilege of engaging and empowering our nursing community, I get to do it at an organization with a uniquely powerful commitment to building a truly differentiated experience for all of its team members."

Having recently received a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Texas Christian University, Wallis also has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University. An avid community supporter, he also serves on several boards and professional associations including a fellowship with the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Legislative Policy Panel for the Michigan Hospital Association, and several nursing professional and community boards.

Wallis will replace Barbara Rossmann, R.N., who has been serving as both Henry Ford's System Chief Nursing Officer and president of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital. Rossmann will remain in her leadership role at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

