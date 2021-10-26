Celigo Integration Platform as a Service Now Available on SAP® Store By integrating with the SAP Business ByDesign solution, Celigo Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) delivers faster digital transformation for mid-market companies through end-to-end business process automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , a leading Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) provider for the mid-market, today announced that its Celigo iPaaS solution for SAP® Business ByDesign® is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Celigo iPaaS integrates with the SAP Business ByDesign solution, connecting the ERP solution to third-party applications in order to automate and optimize business processes. The integration helps enable breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way.

(PRNewsfoto/Celigo, Inc.)

"With this offering, Celigo can help significantly simplify the process of connecting best-of-breed applications with SAP technology. With integrated applications, businesses using SAP Business ByDesign will be able to do more right from their ERP solution while benefiting from immediate visibility into key processes," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and chief executive officer at Celigo. "The ability to automate and optimize any business process can help expedite digital transformation across the entire business, helping deliver to customers a competitive advantage as their company grows."

Celigo iPaaS can help enable IT and line of business teams to automate both common and custom business processes between SAP Business ByDesign and third-party applications using these unique capabilities:

Pre-built integration applications that automate common business processes from end-to-end using embedded business logic. The business logic enables IT and non-IT users alike to use preconfigured settings to impact the behavior of multiple downstream flows to realize the optimal automation of business processes. The business logic was developed using best practice learnings from thousands of customer deployments, Artificial Intelligence contributions from tens of thousands of implemented processes, and Celigo's own process expertise.

Ability for IT and non-IT developers to build custom integrations, mappings, and embedded business logic to address all other business processes. This capability to leverage both pre-built and custom integration applications on a single platform gives companies the unparalleled ability to optimize every business process across the organization.

Ability for IT to manage business process automations, error handling, compliance with global security and privacy standards and full reporting and analytics through a central dashboard, while giving control of each automated business process to the line of business group that is closest to it.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Celigo is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) provider for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celigo, Inc.