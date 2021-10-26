Bridge Bank Expands Business Escrow Services, Adding Leaders in Multiple Markets Nationwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced it has expanded its Business Escrow Services group with the addition of seven new team members in key markets around the country.

New to Business Escrow Services in leadership roles are Heather Kelly, chief strategist, managing director and senior relationship manager in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) escrow and payments group; Kayla Berkman, senior vice president of business development; and Patrick Murphy, senior vice president of business development.

"As Bridge Bank continues to grow our Business Escrow Services capabilities across the country, attracting experienced bankers of this caliber – with deep expertise and the entrepreneurial mindset integral to Bridge Bank – helps us do more for our clients," said Alex Tsarnas, senior managing director in Bridge Bank's Business Escrow Services group. "Our high-touch relationship model is an outstanding match for these accomplished professionals."

In her new role with the group, Heather Kelly will set direction for product development, market strategy and business development as well as manage the execution of transactions. She brings more than 20 years of experience building M&A products and a business model for relationship management, which she continues to refine with key law firms and strategic acquirers. Before joining Bridge Bank, Kelly was managing director of M&A escrow and payment services for PNC Bank. Heather can be reached at heather.kelly@bridgebank.com.

Kayla Berkman will lead Business Escrow Service's business development efforts on the West Coast. She began her legal career at Cooley LLP and came to Bridge Bank from Fortis Advisors LLC, where she worked closely with M&A counsel and private equity firms to develop new shareholder business, negotiate agreements and manage post-closing issues for M&A transactions. Kayla can be reached at kayla.berkman@bridgebank.com.

Patrick Murphy, who is based in Boston, will lead Business Escrow Services' East Coast business development efforts. Before joining Bridge Bank, Patrick was managing director, M&A escrow and payment services at PNC in Boston. He is also an attorney, who has held positions in the same market with Wells Fargo and JP Morgan. Patrick can be reached at patrick.murphy@bridgebank.com.

Also joining the Business Escrow Services team are Aggie Glijer-Piechota, Rachel Stastny, Lisa Kremers and Jennifer Glenn who will manage and oversee the execution of transactions from start to finish, while continuing to provide a consultative, responsive approach to clients. All four join Bridge Bank from PNC, and work in a variety of geographies across the U.S.

The aforementioned join Daren Di Nicola and Jennifer Glenn, who were additions to the Business Escrow Services group earlier this year.

Bridge Bank's growing Business Escrow Services group is a trusted resource for M&A attorneys, private equity firms and strategic acquirers nationwide. The bank's team of experts provides a client-focused relationship manager, comprehensive payment and escrow solutions within the structure of an award-winning financial institution focused on business.

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small- to mid-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, with more than $50 billion in assets. Western Alliance is again #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the new S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2020 and ranks high on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list year after year. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

