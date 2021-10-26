7-Eleven Brews Up a Brand-New, Sustainably Sourced Coffee

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to warm up your chilly fall days, 7-Eleven is serving up its latest variety of 7-Reserve™ premium coffee. This new brew marks 7-Eleven's third 7-Reserve™ coffee to come from Central America and first to come from the Huehuetenango region, home to some of the finest coffee in the world.

Sip on 7-Reserve™ Guatemala For a Limited Time This Fall

But that's not all that makes 7-Reserve™ Guatemala coffee so special: it tastes amazing and you can feel amazing about supporting farmers and sustainable farming methods when you buy it. The coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified™ and made from single-origin, sustainably sourced, 100% Arabica beans. Grown in the Huehuetenango region, the sought-after beans are fully cultivated and processed on small farms before being taken to the bustling hub of San Antonio Huista. There, the farmers sell their coffee and buy goods before returning to the remote mountain towns where they live. That means that with every cup, you are doing good for hard-working families and for the environment.

As for that amazing taste? Guatemalan beans grown in volcanic soil at Huehuetenango's higher elevations are known for their bright flavor notes and juicy flavor profiles. A medium roast was selected to help best bring out these characteristics – complete with an aroma with a hint of the brew's fruity notes and sweet aftertaste.

Better yet, 7-Reserve™ Guatemala coffee, available for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven® stores, is wallet-friendly and costs the same as every other hot beverage at 7-Eleven. As the OG To-GO™ since 1964 coffee destination, 7-Eleven charges based on cup size – so customers are encouraged to try new brews or customize their usual with a variety of flavored creamers, syrups, sweeteners and toppings.

"7-Eleven has a lot of coffee-drinkers with sophisticated opinions when it comes to taste and price," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "7-Reserve™ Guatemala is perfect for those who are looking for a bolder cup to start their morning – or for a vacation from their regular coffee – without spending exorbitant coffeeshop prices. The beans for this variety are grown on small farms in a micro-region known for its high-quality coffee and sustainable farming practices—both requirements for all our 7-Reserve™ coffees."

7-Eleven continues to grow its portfolio of sustainable coffees. Since 2016, 7-Eleven has introduced Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, Sumatra, Colombia, Kenya, as well as an African blend from Ethiopia and Rwanda, all responsibly grown. Single-origin, 100% Colombian Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee is now a permanent offering and top-seller on the hot beverage bar. Future 7-Reserve™ coffees—the convenience leader's proprietary line of specially curated coffees—will include both unique blends and single-origin brews from top growing areas around the world.

Want to learn more? Simply scan the QR code at the hot beverage bar at participating 7-Eleven stores. Because good taste should be rewarded, customers are also encouraged to join 7Rewards ® for exclusive offers and discounts. With 50 million members, 7Rewards is the popular loyalty program found in the 7–Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded at the App Store , Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

