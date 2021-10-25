The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Honors Glenda Halliday, PhD, with Robert A. Pritzker Prize for Leadership in Parkinson's

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) announces the 2021 Robert A. Pritzker Prize for Leadership in Parkinson's Research award to Glenda Margaret Halliday, PhD, Australian National Health and Medical Research Council Leadership Fellow from the University of Sydney. The prize recognizes the outstanding achievements of noteworthy scientists for their profound contributions to Parkinson's disease (PD) research and commitment to mentoring the next generation of Parkinson's scientists.

"The work of our Foundation cannot be achieved without the dedication and expertise from the field of Parkinson's researchers leading us to new discoveries and opportunities," said MJFF CEO and Co-Founder Deborah W. Brooks. "Dr. Halliday's instrumental research in studying the complexities of Parkinson's biology is bringing us closer to the advancements and treatments we need for people and families living with Parkinson's."

Brooks announced the prize at the Foundation's Research Roundtable event in New York City on October 23, 2021.

Halliday's wide-ranging research interests include understanding the broader pathological changes in PD, its progression and the factors that account for variability of the disease. Her work has led to significant findings implicating cellular pathways and processes — e.g., immune response — in Parkinson's disease. These insights are illuminating new routes and approaches with which to intervene in the disease process and halt, slow or prevent its progression.

"The Robert A. Pritzker Prize award is truly an honor of my career," said Halliday. "My hope is that my research will help scientists better understand this disease and lead to new ways to stop its course. I'm also very proud to be recognized for mentorship in training the next generation; we need many smart minds working together toward cures and better treatments."

The Robert A. Pritzker Prize for Leadership in Parkinson's Research, awarded annually by MJFF since 2011, was established by Karen Pritzker, daughter of Robert A. Pritzker, and her late husband, investor Michael Vlock. Their gift provides a $100,000 research grant to the Pritzker Prize winner each year, and Pritzker and Vlock have been generous donors to MJFF.

About the Robert A. Pritzker Prize for Leadership in Parkinson's Research

The Robert A. Pritzker Prize for Leadership in Parkinson's Research is named in honor of the late Robert A. Pritzker, a renowned industrialist, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Pritzker was founder of The Marmon Group and president of Colson Associates, Inc., holding companies for a variety of manufacturing and medical businesses. Additionally, he was an early promoter of the field of medical engineering at his alma mater, the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chicago, where he also played a key role in expanding the biomedical research community through his support of The Pritzker Institute for Biomedical Science and Engineering at IIT.

The MJFF Scientific Advisory Board serves as the jury panel. Selection criteria include the nominee's complete body of work in the PD field with an emphasis on its impact on accelerating drug development; field-wide impact of the nominee's work; dedication to patient-relevant science; and influence on and encouragement of the next generation of PD investigators. The award itself is designed by renowned artist and Parkinson's patient Tom Shannon.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $1.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research