Air Products Wins EcoVadis Gold Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility for Fifth Year in a Row

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a leading global industrial gases company, today announced that it has again been awarded a gold medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency. This is the fifth year in a row that Air Products has earned a gold rating.

"We are honored to again earn EcoVadis' gold medal distinction for our CSR efforts," said Simon Moore, Air Products' vice president Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability. "Sustainability is at the core of what we do and the core of our growth strategy. It is part of our higher purpose to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental challenges and to create a workplace where every employee knows they belong and matter."

Receiving EcoVadis' gold medal distinction places Air Products in the top four percent of all companies evaluated.

EcoVadis rates and continually monitors a company's CSR management and progress while offering tools to drive improvement. The EcoVadis rating methodology covers seven management indicators, across 21 sustainability criteria, in four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. It is based on leading standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000 and is supervised by an international scientific committee. EcoVadis rates a company's performance by assessing a company's policies, actions and results, as well as considering input from third-party professionals and external stakeholders.

The EcoVadis recognition is the latest Air Products has received for its sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts. Earlier this year, Air Products' sustainability efforts were recognized by Barron's, which named Air Products as the top climate aligned company in its 2021 Ranking of the Most Sustainable Companies in America. Overall, Barron's ranked Air Products 13th on its 100 Most Sustainable Companies list. Air Products was also included in the S&P Global 2021 Sustainability Yearbook and the Corporate Knights Clean 200. The Clean 200 was established in 2016 and ranks the largest publicly-listed companies by their clean energy reviews. In addition, Air Products has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for 11 consecutive years. The 2020/2021 DJSI recognition ranks Air Products among the top 20 percent of North American companies in its industry group for corporate sustainability performance.



To learn more about Air Products' commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts, please view our most recent Sustainability Report.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of approximately $65 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

