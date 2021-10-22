University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Faculty and Students Honored by American Association of Nurse Practitioners for Life-Saving Efforts During COVID-19 Faculty and Students Volunteered Nearly 7,000 Hours to Vaccinate South Carolinians

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) honored the life-saving efforts of University of South Carolina (UofSC) College of Nursing faculty and students for the thousands of volunteer hours they have spent administering COVID-19 vaccines to South Carolinians.

AANP President Dr. April N. Kapu Presents AANP Certificate of Recognition to the USC College of Nursing. Pictured: Dr. April N. Kapu, USC College of Nursing Faculty: Dr. Eboni Harris, Dr. Karen Worthy, Dr. Kate Chappell. Photo Credit: “Andrew Lee/720 Strategies”

AANP President April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, representing the nation's 325,000 nurse practitioners (NPs) working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, presented an AANP certificate of recognition to UofSC College of Nursing leaders and students at the UofSC Center for Health and Well-Being in Columbia, South Carolina. The Center is a state-of-the-art facility staffed by NPs and other top performing health care professionals who deliver high-quality care to students, faculty and members of the greater Columbia community.

"University of South Carolina nursing students and faculty have volunteered nearly 7,000 hours of service to vaccinate South Carolinians at COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics across the state," said Dr. Kapu. "Their commitment, compassion and courage in the face of an unprecedented public health crisis reflect the true spirit of nursing and of the NP profession. We cannot thank them enough for their life-saving assistance to patients, and we want them to know how proud they have made our nation's NPs. These students, and faculty mentors, represent the very best of nursing and of the NP profession. Their dedication during a public health crisis gives me every confidence in the future of health care and the nursing profession."

At the start of UofSC's spring semester in January 2021, the College of Nursing launched a massive effort to support statewide vaccinations. The first 51 students arrived on the opening day of the Prisma Health Midlands vaccination site. Based on the overwhelming demand for vaccinations, 670 UofSC nursing students and 66 faculty members answered the call, delivering vaccines at nine Midlands vaccination sites and volunteering 6,839 hours.

