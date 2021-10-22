The new company will focus on the high-growth regions of CARICOM and LATAM

Fintainium And Aspire Fund Management Announce Intent To Launch Joint Venture The new company will focus on the high-growth regions of CARICOM and LATAM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintainium Inc. ("Fintainium" or the "Company") announced today the intent to launch a Joint Venture with Aspire Fund Management, a Trinidad & Tobago based Private Equity and Financial Advisory company that bridges the gap between investors and next-generation innovative, transformative businesses. The joint venture will redefine Fintech in a large part of the region.

(PRNewsfoto/Fintainium, Inc.)

Fintainium's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Jackman remarked, "For the last several years we have been working closely with Aspire. It has been the vision of both companies to build to this point; we have both wanted to create a joint venture that would disrupt some large markets and create value for all involved."

Fintainium, an SME workflow automation supply chain finance and fintech payments company, facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies by combining world-class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. As a result, Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines working capital management for end-users.

Kerwyn Valley, Aspire's Managing Director, remarked, "We are excited about the possibilities that a joint venture between our two companies can create. The combination of Fintainium's technology and the brand name of Aspire Fund Management will create a powerful growth vehicle for CARICOM and LATAM. Our region has been seeking solutions like these to make doing business easier, lower the working capital costs and automate repetitive processes. Our solutions and technology will facilitate trade finance and other SME-focused lending opportunities."

The new joint venture, when formed, will also bring North American expertise working with banks and credit unions to the region. Fintainium has been working with banks and credit unions in the United States and Canada for the past three years. As a result, some of the exciting features have been developed with the deep expertise curated by working with financial institutions.

"There is a great unmet need in this region to automate back-end processes, centralize data and create an easy to use, streamlined solution to underwrite and fund loans with a very low back office burden. Working capital Is critical to any business's success, but the SME market has specific needs due to their size. This joint venture, when formed, is going to enable companies to operate better than they ever have before and free them up to execute on their core business by providing working capital more efficiently." (Rich Jackman, CEO)

To learn more about Fintainium and the services it provides, visit: https://www.fintainium.com

To learn more about Aspire Funds, visit its website, http://www.aspirefundstt.com/

About Fintainium

With headquarters in Florida and Toronto, Fintainium facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies. Fintainium combines world class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines accounting processes for end-users.

Fintainium is an API-driven and modular platform that was designed to work seamlessly with other platforms. Fintainium's technology enables features such as three minute on-platform loan adjudication, integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, real-time payments, credit risk analysis, cash flow optimization, and back-office automation. Fintainium is the only platform that combines all these features into a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface and can also integrate into the background of a 'partner's larger solution.

About Aspire Funds

Aspire Fund Management was founded by financial leaders and successful entrepreneurs, uniting with the purpose of channeling -private equity capital into enterprising, aspiring Caribbean companies – while providing intelligent investment management and generating capital returns for investors. Aspire believes the ability to seize a viable opportunity to help realize and grow a sustainable business is the foundation of its service and central to its overall value proposition. Aspire bridges the gap between innovative entrepreneurs needing capital and investors looking to intelligently fund worthy businesses to create returns above benchmark indexes.

For further information:

FINTAINIUM INC.



Richard Jackman

Chief Executive Officer

Richard.Jackman@gofintainium.com

Brandon Rosenblatt

Chief Strategy Officer

Brandon.Rosenblatt@gofintainium.com

ASPIRE FUNDS

Aspire Contact #1

Name: Kriss Marcus

Title: General Manager

Email: krissm@aspirefundstt.com

Aspire Contact #2

Name: Liesel Alexander

Title: Director

Email: lalexander@aspirefundstt.com

Aspire

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fintainium, Inc.