Pixelworks to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 9, 2021 after market close. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, and Elias Nader, CFO, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the Company's conference call using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-877-359-9508

International Call Number: +1-224-357-2393

Conference ID: 7737029

Additionally, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.pixelworks.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using passcode 7737029.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

