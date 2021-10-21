Ludacris and KidNation 'Cut' New Kids Song to Introduce Scruff-a-Luvs Cutie Cuts Singer, actor and dad partners with Moose Toys to celebrate innovative interactive scruffy to fluffy pet that kids rescue, nurture and groom with 'real' clippers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, actor and KidNation Co-Founder Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has partnered with Moose Toys to celebrate the company's newest addition to its Toy of the Year-winning Scruff-a-Luvs line of rescue pets: Scruff-a-Luvs Cutie Cuts. The partnership features an original song by the iconic artist that highlights Cutie Cuts and the importance of grooming and caring for pets, including a reminder that it's what's underneath that matters most. "Puppy Love" drops today and can be heard exclusively on KidNation and in the Cutie Cuts TikTok campaign.

"Music will always be the best way for me to get an important message out there. It was an honor for me and my company, KidNation, to team up with Moose Toys to make a song about showing compassion for animals," said Ludacris. "Our dogs are family and we want to treat them that way. The track embodies everything KidNation is about –it's fun, but there's a deeper meaning."

Scruff-a-Luvs Cutie Cuts is the first toy that allows kids to experience how to groom and nurture a plush pet with a full salon experience, including a kid-safe accessory that works and feels like real clippers. Since its Aug. 1 launch, kids everywhere have been taking their Cutie Cuts from matted and messy to fluffy and fabulous. When kids "cut" off the pet's matted hair, they reveal the type of breed they rescued – a Yorkie or a Frenchie. The provided clippers feel so real but do not cut and are safe for kids to use on their furry friend.

The pampered pooch experience is enhanced by transforming the packaging into a pop-up salon full of surprises and pup glamour galore. This stylish kit is packed with everything a messy mutt needs to become top dog, including hair clips, comb, a collar and nail polish (paw-dicure, anyone?).

"Our partnership with Ludacris and KidNation allows us to reach kids in a fun way in the quickly growing digital audio space," said Alex Ries, senior vice president and head of U.S. marketing, Moose Toys. "Kids and families are listening to digital audio more than ever and looking for great music. We've delivered an incredibly catchy song with the important Scruff-a-Luvs core message of rescuing and caring for pets. Kids will love to sing along as they shave and style their Cutie Cuts at home."

In celebration of the Cutie Cuts launch, KidNation and Scruff-a-Luvs are offering kids and their families a chance to win an awesome gift bag that includes a new Scruff-a-Luvs Cutie Cuts and to be featured on the KidNation website. To enter, starting November 1, 2021, upload a video or photo of kids showing how much they love their pets to Instagram, tag @KidNation and use the hashtag #PuppyLove. Entrants can get creative by showing their best dancing, singing or dressing up with their furry friends. Ten winners will be announced on KidNation's Instagram and Website Community Page on November 14, 2021.

Cutie Cuts, $29.99, is available online and nationwide, wherever toys are sold. To learn more about Cutie Cuts, visit scruff-a-luvs.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

About KidNation

KidNation is a one-of-a-kind interactive platform for children to enjoy kid-centric, educational entertainment. Co-founded by Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, a multi-platinum GRAMMY® award-winning artist and father of four, KidNation strikes a perfect balance between providing high-quality entertainment and maintaining a safe space for kids online. Designed for parents, teachers, and most importantly, kids, KidNation's enriching content focuses on key developmental areas, such as health & wellness, education, and social & cultural movements.

