FIBA & VAUNT To Host FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 Basketball Festival In Miami This November 12-14 & Will Be Streamed By LiveXLive The Festival Brings 'The Magic City' to the International Stage of 3x3 Basketball Starring North & South America's Greatest Basketball Stars & Sports Industry Leaders

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A post-pandemic basketball tournament unlike anything else in the world, FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021, will arrive in Miami's Bayfront Park next month. On November 12-14th, in the home of the Miami Heat, Hurricanes, and countless other legendary sports teams, FIBA, in partnership with VAUNT and in collaboration with LiveOne's LiveXLive, will bring the US Men's National Team and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold US Women's National Team--along with 18 Countries represented by the best 3x3 national teams in Americas--to Miami for the first-ever 3x3 AmeriCup. A three-day hybrid pop-culture event, FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 , will feature a star-studded in-person and virtual music festival, Music Lives: Ballerfest, LiveOne's original franchise, with Afrobeats, EDM, Hip Hop, Latin, R&B and country music performances that will be livestreamed on LiveXLive. Additionally, the festival will include business panels on industry disruptions. The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 will be a culture-shifting event, unlike any live, entertainment, and sporting event in the post-COVID world and the first in Miami's history.

FIBA partnered with VAUNT, a sports and entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company that creates and produces alternative competitions and culturally relevant content, and Vaunt will collaborate with LiveOne's LiveXLive, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, sports, and pop culture. The collaboration will create the first-of-its-kind festival. The historic moment marks FIBA's return to Miami nine years after the City hosted the final of the first-ever FIBA 3x3 World Tour and commences VAUNT's multi-year relationship as the Local Organizing Committee with FIBA for the exclusive rights to the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup on the continents.

"I have fond memories of playing in FIBA competitions and representing my country on Team USA in 2001," said VAUNT CEO, Roger Mason Jr. "Finishing my career with the Miami Heat and being able to bring FIBA AmeriCup 3x3 2021 to Miami is an honor. With the opportunities to coordinate the intersections of sports, music, technology, and competition, my journey as an NBA player and industry executive comes full-circle in the vision of this event."

"The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 will be a great way to expand the game across the globe," FIBA's office in the Americas Executive Director, Carlos Alves, said. "Having the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 in Miami is not only a homecoming for our regional head office, but more consequentially, a city encompassing the main traits of the game: urban, iconic, vibrant, international, and multicultural."

"Music and sports naturally complement one another. LiveOne is excited to bring this emerging culture to Miami and a global audience," Dermot McCormack, President of LiveOne. "Music Lives: Ballerfest will offer fans a truly unparalleled listening, interactive and live streaming viewing experience and will be the blueprint for the future of all hybrid festivals."

"FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 is a great event to add to Miami's entertainment scene," said Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez. "Miami is the best City in America for sports fans and I'm so excited to be adding the AmeriCup to the list of what we have to offer fans—Miami welcomes FIBA, VAUNT, LiveOne, and all of those involved for three days of basketball, music, and entertainment."

"After nine years, I'm excited to see the return of FIBA to Miami-Dade," said Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava. "I know this event will draw leaders in sports, business, and entertainment to our community, inspiring young people who dream of becoming great athletes both at home and around the world. Miami-Dade is proud to host dynamic, global, world-class events like FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 as we work to build back our economy stronger than ever from the pandemic."

"I'm excited to be a part of this historic event," said legendary championship boxer and confirmed festival participant, Floyd Mayweather. "It's unique to have so many different people at the top-of-their-game coming together to one event and venue, especially in a great city like Miami."

"It's an honor to produce the 3on3 Celebrity Basketball games with VAUNT," said Michael Mak, CEO & Founder of Celebrity Sports Entertainment "CSE". The games will offer a fresh perspective to sporting events and will deliver their mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms for live entertainment. FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 is a dope way for celebrities and championship athletes to do what they love while interacting with their peers in business and entertainment."

"I'm eager for people to experience this unique, innovative event that will pair Sports and musical performances," said Darren Collison, former NBA player, AmeriCup attendee and youth clinics host. "I'm excited to host the youth clinical and the larger-than-life dreams and ambitions to participate amongst such esteemed sports industry leaders and athletes."

The festival will be live-streamed on LiveXLive's platform. Each day, from (9:30am to 6:30pm EST), the event will be free. After 7pm, tickets will be required for entry for the end-of-the-day games and artist performances.

Tickets will be available at MusicLives Ballerfest

You can watch the trailer for FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 click HERE and follow #3x3AmeriCup on Twitter and Instagram for exciting updates.

ABOUT FIBA

Exciting, urban and innovative, 3x3 is inspired by several forms of streetball played worldwide and is considered the world's number one urban team sport. Steered by FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court. It was played successfully for the first time in international competition at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore and since then has benefited from the launch of a yearly city-based FIBA 3x3 World Tour and national-team FIBA 3x3 World & Continental Cups. On June 9, 2017, 3x3 was added to the Olympic Program, starting from the Tokyo 2020 Games. To learn more, visit https://www.fiba.basketball. You can also find us on Twitter @FIBA and Instagram @FIBA.

ABOUT VAUNT

VAUNT is a Sports and Entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company that creates and produces alternative sports competitions and content. VAUNT partners with athletes, artists, and entertainers to develop unique interactive fan experiences that fuse entertainment with technology, social, sports betting, and merchandise including collectibles and non-fungible token (NFTs). From ideation to implementation, VAUNT provides the infrastructure for talent to monetize their passions while cultivating community and building sustainable and scalable brands. VAUNT was founded by former NBA Star and business executive Roger Mason Jr. and startup and technology executive Omari Ware. To learn more, visit www.vaunt.com. You can also find us on Twitter @Vaunt and Instagram @Vaunt.

ABOUT LIVEONE MEDIA, INC .

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, and NFTs business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, PPVOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne which generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @livexlive.

