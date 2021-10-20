Metito Appoints Infor to Streamline Project Manufacturing Operations in the Water Industry

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, has deployed Infor LN, its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, at Metito, a global leader in sustainable water management and alternative energy solutions, to enhance its business processes. The turnkey solution simplifies and automates discrete operations providing manufacturers with increased visibility to enable more efficient response times to customers, suppliers, and regulatory needs.

Boosted by population growth and investment in megaprojects, water demand is set to rise by 62% by 2025 in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries alone, and about $80 billion worth of water and wastewater projects are planned or underway across the GCC, according to Research and Markets.

Metito has operations covering all facets of water management including design and build, specialty chemicals, and utilities. The company has expanded rapidly in recent years and has operations in countries across Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe. Metito has established many industry firsts over its 60-plus years of operations, including development of some iconic projects such as the first bulk surface water supply public-private partnership project in Sub-Saharan Africa; El Hammam agricultural drainage, recycling, and reuse plant in Egypt, the largest plant of its kind in the world; and the largest wastewater treatment plant in terms of capacity in Serbia.

"As the demand for global water security increases and we continue to expand our global footprint, we saw the need to upgrade our existing integrated management system to gain enhanced operational agility. Infor LN provides us with a tool to streamline and unify our processes across all aspects of the business including CRM, supply chains, projects, purchasing, financial analysis and human resources, through utilizing cloud-based technology and advanced analytics," said Arnab Debroy, Metito information systems manager.

Infor LN provides flexibility and suitability for the specialized needs of engineering in the water industry. Metito has customized several external applications and integrated them into the Infor suite, delivering projects with unique key performance indicators (KPIs). The advantages are felt across the business, with buying cycles reduced, improved customer forecasting, and sales teams able to securely capture customer visit details on their smartphones. In addition, inventory can be tracked throughout the supply chain, which enhances project planning.

Technology partner Godrej deployed Infor LN across Metito's operations with the project taking about six months to complete.

"Metito's digital transformation into a truly smart provider of water management solutions is a testament to our commitment to helping organizations with global and extended operations. Through Infor LN, companies achieve complete visibility and control of their systems and processes. As the demand for water treatment continues to rise in the region, Metito is now better equipped with the agility to optimize its supply chains, financials and workforce," commented Khaled AlShami, Infor senior director of solution consulting.

Recently, Metito has been recognised by the CIO Awards 2020 for its innovative IT management demonstrating digital business transformation for ERP upgrade and other digitization initiatives.

About Metito

Metito is a global leader and provider of choice for total intelligent water management solutions with operations covering three business areas: design and build, specialty chemicals, and utilities. With over 60 years of experience, the group provides customized, comprehensive and advanced solutions across the full spectrum of its industry, from clean to dirty water, desalination and re-use, industrial solutions (up to hyper-pure water), investing in water and wastewater assets, and structuring both greenfield and brownfield schemes under project finance structures. The group also provides custom alternative energy development and management solutions for utilities and corporations looking to uphold sustainable operations through generating clean, emissions-free energy.

Metito endeavours to utilize its world-class global know-how to provide millions of people across the globe access to clean and safe water. The multinational group is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry with an impressive project portfolio that includes more than 3,000 projects in more than 46 countries managed by over 3,500 experienced and talented employees worldwide in strategically-located operational offices. For more information, please visit metito.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

