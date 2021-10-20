Efinix Selects Winbond HyperRAM™ for its Ti60 F100 Platform to Drive a New Generation of Compact, Ultra-Low Power AI and IoT Devices - Winbond's 256Mb HyperRAM 2.0e KGD (Known Good Die) provides the Efinix®Titanium Ti60 F100 FPGA with the performance, low power consumption and small size needed for embedded AI applications at the edge

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced that Efinix, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, has selected Winbond's HyperRAM™ memory to power a new generation of camera and sensor systems such as AI, IoT, thermal cameras, industrial cameras, robotics, and smart devices. Delivering ultra-low power in a high-performance and small form factor design, the Winbond 256Mb x16 HyperRAM 2.0e KGD provides the Efinix Titanium Ti60 F100 FPGA with a complete memory system that is easy to implement for bringing products to market quickly and cost-effectively.

"Device manufacturers are adding sensors and connectivity to virtually all next-generation applications, driving the need for increased processing power at the edge while keeping the devices small and compact," said Winbond. "HyperRAM is optimized for these applications by delivering ultra-low power through a hybrid sleep mode, design simplicity due to less active pins, and a tiny die size. Brand customers or system makers can easily design Ti60 (SiP 256Mbx16 HyperRAM KGD) with smaller PCB size to fit into compact application devices like wearable camera."

About Ti60 F100 FPGA

The Efinix Ti60 F100, which is shipping today, packs 60K worth of logic and high-speed I/O that are configurable for a variety of protocols, in addition to integrated SPI flash and HyperRAM, all wrapped into a tiny 5.5 mm square package with a 0.5 mm ball pitch. The combination of FPGA logic and data storage makes the Ti60 F100 a great solution for a variety of camera and sensor systems. With the SPI flash, designers can eliminate the need for a separate configuration device, while the HyperRAM memory can store user data. Customers can use the HyperRAM as a frame buffer for video, to store weights and biases for AI, to store parameters for time-of-flight (TOF) sensors, or to hold firmware for a RISC-V SoC. More information on the Efinix platform can be found at this link.

"The Ti60 F100 targets edge and IoT applications where small physical size and low power consumption are key," said Mark Oliver, VP of Marketing at Efinix. "Winbond's, ultra-low power and small form factor combined with the low power of the Titanium family deliver against those requirements. The low pin count of the Winbond HyperRAM allowed easy integration of the device within a tiny 5.5 mm square multi-die system in package."

About HyperRAM

Winbond HyperRAM is ideal for embedded AI and image processing for classification, in which the electronics circuit needs to be made as small as possible, while providing sufficient storage and data bandwidth to support compute-intensive workloads such as image recognition. HyperRAM can operate at a maximum frequency of 200MHz and provides a maximum data-transfer rate of 400MB/s with either 3.3V or 1.8V operation voltage. It also offers ultra-low power consumption in operating and hybrid sleep modes. As an example, Winbond's 64Mb HyperRAM, in room temperature, has standby power consumption of 70uW at 1.8V, and most importantly, power consumption of HyperRAM has only 35uW at 1.8V in Hybrid Sleep Mode. In addition, 64Mb x8 HyperRAM has only 13 signal pins, which can greatly simplify the PCB layout design. When designers design the end products, it allows MPUs to have more pins left for other purposes or using MPUs with fewer pins for better cost-effectiveness.

Winbond's HyperRAM memory features a density of 256 Mb, a clock rate of up to 200 MHz, features a HyperBus interface for high-speed communications, and supports double-data rates of up to 400 Mbps. Having the memory integrated in the package lets designers store video frame data or sensor data and then process it with the FPGA logic without having to dedicate board space to another memory device.

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Devices range from 4K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Winbond is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Product Contact

Jacky Tseng

DRAM Marketing Manager

TEL: +886-3-5678168 ext 78562

E-mail: yctseng7@winbond.com

News Contact

Yulia Lee

Marcom Manager

TEL: +886-3-5678168 ext 75395

E-mail: YLLi5@winbond.com

Spokesperson

Jessica Chiou-Jii Huang

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +886-3-5678168/886-987-365682

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winbond Electronics Corporation