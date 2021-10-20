The 28th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair to be held from Oct. 22 to 26 in northwest China's Shaanxi Province

YANGLING, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair, often referred to as the "Agricultural Olympics", will be held from Oct. 22 to 26 in Yangling, Shaanxi Province.

The SCO Modern Agricultural Exchange Center that combines teaching, training, scientific research, exchange, and service support

With the theme "science and technology innovation drives rural vitalization", the exhibition area of the fair will cover 200,000 square meters and will have 2,100 booths, according to the Organizing Committee of China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair.

The five-day event will feature 12 major activities, including a round-table conference on the development of modern agriculture among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states. The fair will have online and offline sessions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1994, the fair is one of the largest and most influential exhibitions of agricultural scientific and technological achievements in China. The fair provides a platform for the demonstration of the latest achievements in agricultural science and technology, and also a window for agricultural professionals from around the world to engage in exchange and cooperation.

In 2020, the fair exhibited more than 9,000 new agricultural scientific and technological achievements and attracted 1.5 million online and offline participants from over 50 countries and regions.

In July 1997, Yangling became the first agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zone in China. Since that time, a demonstration base for agricultural technology exchange and training has been established in Yangling for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Additionally, Yangling has integrated agricultural resources within the region and has undertaken extensive international agricultural exchanges and collaborative projects.

To date, Yangling has built 13 international scientific research and innovation cooperation platforms have been formed, eight international cooperation parks, and the Silkroad Agricultural Education and Research Innovation Alliance. The agricultural foreign aid technical training programs deliver service to 110 countries and regions and more than 3,000 foreign agricultural officials and technicians have undertaken training.

In addition, Yangling - the Agricultural and Science City of China - has established close cooperative relationships with international organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and with more than 60 countries and regions.

