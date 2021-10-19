Texas Education Agency (TEA) Says Indoor Anti-virus Air Filtration Systems Can Increase Student Attendance & Health

IVP Announces Continuous Indoor Air Disinfection Filter System Proven to "Catch and Kill"™ over 99.99% of the virus that causes COVID-19, and now other dangerous airborne bacteria, allergens, pollens, and spores, instantly

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - October 19, 2021 – "Improving school Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) has been shown to decrease respiratory-related illness, improve infection rates and positively impact student attendance. This includes reducing rates of COVID-19 but extends to reducing the spread of other respiratory illness (common cold, flu, etc.) and reducing the severity of asthma symptoms," Texas Education Agency Guidelines, updated 10/7/21.

"IVP's proven technology takes 'certified HEPA' to another level with its proprietary sub-micron, instant catch and kill science of not just the coronavirus, but other airborne irritants that can be dangerous and worsen asthma. Our school air streams should be the safest in the world. IVP stands heads-above the competition as the only one filter capable of destroying all airborne contaminants, in a single pass," says IVP's executive principal, Dr. Garrett Peel. "Studies conducted by a certified National Air Filtration Association and ASHRAE approved air biology lab were conclusive that IVP was able to destroy (>99.99%) other airborne contaminants like pollen, ragweed, spores, other allergens and bacteria."

IVP's mobile air disinfection filter systems have been deployed for over one year in US school campuses. TEA data show those districts, like Slidell and Galveston, have better attendance, lower COVID-19 cases overall and have stay opened during the entire year.

The TEA recently updated guidelines for K-12 schools:

Research findings are clear that indoor air quality improvements improve respiratory health-related outcomes. Improved air quality is also linked to improved student outcomes, especially in their "power of attention;" Not all ventilation systems are created equal, "certified HEPA" in multiple mobile units in the indoor spaces may work more effectively.

The guidelines continue to call for "upgrading air filtration systems" to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.

"School buildings can be made safer with installing IVP's mobile units and air filters in the HVAC systems. This technology should be best practice as it will drive performance, productivity and keep our schools safer best equipped for the future," says, Dr. Kenneth Thorpe, Robert W. Woodruff Professor and Chair of the Department of Health Policy & Management, in the Rollins School of Public Health of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia.

About IVP

Over 100 US healthcare facilities have IVP technology on their campuses including: University Hospital System (Bexar County, Texas), Methodist Hospital (Texas Medical Center), Steward Healthcare, St. Joseph's Medical Center, Medical Properties Trust, Omega (nursing homes), MD Anderson Cancer Center, Graystone Communities (the largest senior living community operator in the US), Post-Acute Medical campuses across the US, including their COVID-19 areas, and NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals nationwide. IVP is partnered with the Texas Hospital Association to help deliver scientifically proven technologies to enhance the safety of indoor air quality for patients, families and healthcare team members.

IVP has been installed into the George R. Brown Convention Center (Houston, TX), University of Houston's Moores School of Music and Opera House and to the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts (Houston, TX). The hospitality industry has embraced the technology with deployments to Canyon Ranch Spa (the world's largest) at the Palazzo and Venetian Casino Resorts in Las Vegas, NV, the InterContinental Houston Hotel Medical Center, as well as Hilton Hotel Corporate Headquarters in McLean, VA, and other Hilton Hotel flagships including the Hilton Tysons Corner Hotel and select Rosewood Hotels to name a few.

IVP has helped reopen entertainment venues, businesses and restaurants across the US, including the Hunton Group HQ, the American Airlines Integrated Operations Center, municipality offices to include Baytown, Texas and its courthouse and city offices, and to the Wayne County prison system, serving the most populous county in the state of Michigan. The State of Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Emergency Management has also purchased the IVP biotechnology for high-risk service and healthcare areas across the state.

IVP mobile units and HVAC filters were awarded by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as a top technology for the fight against COVID-19. Engineering News-Record named IVP's technology Newsmaker of the Year for 2020, and its inventor, Monzer Hourani, as its Award of Excellence recipient for 2021 (Engineer of the Year). The technology is also approved for emergency use by the US Federal Drug Administration during COVID-19 and meets ASHRAE and ISO standards for air quality and filtration. IVP's Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System™ is the only proven technology shown to "Catch and Kill"™ actual SARS-CoV-2 (99.999%) and anthrax spores (99.98%), instantaneously, with a single-pass. Independent research was led by the Texas Center for SuperConductivity at the University of Houston, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, UTMB's Galveston National Laboratory and peer reviewed with publication by scientists at Argonne National Laboratory and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), www.ivpair.com.

