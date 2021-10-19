Shandong University Celebrates Its 120th Anniversary

JINAN, China, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 120th anniversary ceremony of Shandong University, or SDU, was held at the university's stadium in Jinan, China on Oct 15, bringing together 3,000 people, including government officials, well-known academicians and presidents of universities.

More than 30 academicians participated in the ceremony, many of whom are the alumnus of SDU. Before the celebration, more than 180 colleges and universities worldwide have sent congratulatory letters and videos to SDU, highly appraising its history and achievements.

Li Ganjie, Party chief of Shandong, said that Shandong government will fully support the university. He hoped that university would nurture more high-end talents, and make new contributions in the construction of a modern and powerful province.

Wang Xuedian, chief editor of the Journal of Chinese Humanities, said that they would foster a discourse and academic system with Chinese characteristics, and fully promote Chinese culture and Chinese experience.

Xue Qikun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, delivered a speech as the representative of the alumni. He expressed his pride in the development and achievements of SDU, and added that it was the inspiration of the school motto "Noble in Spirit; Endless in Knowledge" and the solid foundation laid during his four-year study that had benefited him throughout his life and inspired his enthusiasm for exploration.

Fan Liming, president of SDU, introduced the achievements of SDU such as the successful "double first-class" construction and the contribution to the high-quality development of Shandong's economy.

She added that the cultural core of SDU covered the full love for the country, the commitment to taking responsibilities, the pursuit of lofty characters and the ability to innovative exploration.

Samuel C.C.Ting, the Nobel Laureate in Physics, praised the university for its contribution to the AMS experiment on the International Space Station program, whose experimental thermal system was fully designed and manufactured by SDU.

The Ministry of Education and Shandong Province signed a joint construction agreement on continued construction of SDU. The conference was broadcast live on various media.

A music and dance party was held on the evening. Most of the programs were originally created，with students in SDU as the major actors. A special video showing alumni's blessings to the alma mater was also screened at the party.

The commemorative stamps marking the celebration of SDU's 120th anniversary were issued by China Post Group Corporation on the same day.

