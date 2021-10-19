North American® and Annexus Launch North American Secure Horizon Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) Suite

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® (North American), a member company of Sammons Financial Group and one of the largest issuers of fixed index annuities (FIAs) in the U.S., has joined forces with Annexus, a premier independent designer of FIAs, to launch two new innovative solutions. North American Secure HorizonSM is a highly competitive accumulation FIA in today's low-interest environment, while North American Secure HorizonSM Plus is designed to help clients address four of the major risks they can face in retirement.

The North American Secure HorizonSM suite of FIAs features index account options including the BlackRock ESG US 5% Index ER from the world's largest asset management firm BlackRock, the exclusive Loomis Sayles Managed Futures Index, and the S&P 500® Low Volatility 5% ER Index. It also features an innovative first-to-market Performance Strategy Ladder that is designed to provide greater growth opportunities.

"Annexus approached us with an FIA design that offers a unique and highly competitive accumulation opportunity for clients. The suite offers a first-of-its-kind rider that provides a benefit if one of four common life events is triggered. Those four events include death, impaired health, potential cuts to Social Security benefits, or simply outliving your money," said Rob TeKolste, president, Sammons Independent Annuity Group. "Most products in market today only address one of these four risks. We believe the Secure HorizonSM suite of FIAs is very attractive to financial professionals and their clients."

"The Social Security Administration projected that by 2033, the payroll taxes collected will be enough to pay only about 76 percent of scheduled benefits," said Don Dady, Annexus Co-founder. "We believe there is a critical planning opportunity for financial professionals without a viable solution in the market, so we created one. We partnered with North American and PlanGap to bring a first-of-its-kind benefit to help address the risk of a future cut in Social Security benefits."

North American Secure HorizonSM Plus is specifically designed to help address the primary risks clients may face in retirement – death, health impairment, longevity, and the possible reductions in benefits that the Social Security Administration projected may occur starting in 2033. In addition to a Social Security reduction-triggered benefit, it features a two-of-six activities of daily living (ADL) benefit. *

Advisors, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and insurance professionals seeking access to these products should contact their Annexus-affiliated Independent Distribution Company. If you are a consumer interested in learning about Secure Horizons, ask your financial professional for more information.

*Only one benefit may be elected under the rider. Once a benefit is elected, no other benefits are available. The rider includes an additional fee.

About North American Company for Life and Health Insurance

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. Since 1886, North American has established a tradition of providing quality insurance products to consumers throughout the U.S. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of term, universal life, and indexed universal life insurance products. North American also offers a wide variety of traditional fixed and fixed index annuities and consistently ranks among the top fixed index annuity carriers in the U.S. For more information, please visit here.

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed index annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products at www.annexus.com.

About PlanGap

Headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2017, PlanGap is a product innovation company creating a suite of "trigger-based" annuity and life insurance products – retirement insurance – that solve previously unaddressed financial concerns for retirees. PlanGap, through its insurance carrier and distribution partners, empowers people to protect themselves against disruptions to their retirement income, providing solutions for those worried that institutions have made retirement promises they cannot, or will not, keep. Visit plangap.com for more information.

DISCLOSURES

The North American Secure Horizon and North American Secure Horizon Plus are issued on base contract form NA1015A/ICC21-NA1015A or appropriate state variation including all applicable endorsements and riders by North American Company for Life and Health Insurance, West Des Moines, IA. This product, its features and riders may not be available in all states.

The term financial professional is not intended to imply engagement in an advisory business in which compensation is not related to sales. Financial professionals that are insurance licensed will be paid a commission on the sale of an insurance product.

Fixed index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long term insurance products with guarantees backed by the issuing company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of specific indices, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuation. Although fixed index annuities guarantee no loss of premium due to market downturns, deductions from your accumulation value for additional optional benefit riders or strategy fees associated with allocations to enhanced crediting methods could exceed interest credited to the accumulation value, which would result in loss of premium. They may not be appropriate for all clients. Interest credits to a fixed index annuity will not mirror the actual performance of the relevant index.

PR-95-8-21

The North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® fixed indexed annuity product ("Annuity Product") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, underwritten, distributed or promoted by Goldman Sachs & Co. or any of its affiliates (including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.), with the exception of any endorsement, sales, distribution or promotion of this product that may occur through its affiliates that are licensed insurance agencies (excluding such affiliates, individually and collectively, "Goldman Sachs") or its third party data providers or Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, "Loomis Sayles"). Goldman Sachs is a trademark of Goldman Sachs and has been licensed for use by North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® ("the Company"). Loomis Sayles is a trademark of Loomis Sayles and has been licensed for use by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs is the administrator and calculation agent for the Loomis Sayles Managed Futures Index (the "Index"). While Goldman Sachs may sponsor one or more of the strategies used in the calculation of the Index, Goldman Sachs was not involved in designing or determining the methodology or other intellectual property used to administer the Index. Loomis Sayles determined and designed the methodology, and is the owner of the intellectual property therein, which is licensed to Goldman Sachs for use in administering and calculating the Index.

GOLDMAN SACHS, ITS THIRD PARTY DATA PROVIDERS AND LOOMIS SAYLES MAKE NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE ADVISABILITY OF INVESTING IN ANNUITIES GENERALLY OR IN FIXED INDEXED ANNUITIES OR THE INVESTMENT STRATEGY UNDERLYING THE COMPANY'S ANNUITY PRODUCT, PARTICULARLY, THE ABILITY OF THE INDEX TO PERFORM AS INTENDED, THE MERIT (IF ANY) OF OBTAINING EXPOSURE TO THE INDEX OR THE SUITABILITY OF PURCHASING OR HOLDING INTERESTS IN THE ANNUITY PRODUCT. GOLDMAN SACHS AND ITS THIRD PARTY DATA PROVIDERS DO NOT HAVE ANY OBLIGATION TO TAKE THE NEEDS OF THE HOLDERS OF THE ANNUITY PRODUCT INTO CONSIDERATION IN ADMINISTERING OR CALCULATING THE INDEX. LOOMIS SAYLES DOES NOT HAVE ANY OBLIGATIONS TO TAKE THE NEEDS OF THE HOLDERS OF THE ANNUITY PRODUCT INTO CONSIDERATION IN DETERMINING OR DESIGNING THE METHODOLOGY USED TO ADMINISTER THE INDEX. GOLDMAN SACHS AND LOOMIS SAYLES DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, TIMELINESS, ACCURACY AND/ OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INDEX OR OF THE METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE INDEX, THE CALCULATION OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA SUPPLIED BY IT FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THE ANNUITY PRODUCT. GOLDMAN SACHS AND LOOMIS SAYLES HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL LIABILITY FOR DETERMINING, COMPOSING OR ANY OTHER ASPECTS OF THE DESIGN OF THE INDEX AND ANY RELATED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. GOLDMAN SACHS AND LOOMIS SAYLES HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INTERRUPTIONS THEREIN OR IN THE CALCULATION THEREOF. GOLDMAN SACHS AND LOOMIS SAYLES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL LIABILITY FOR ANY SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

THIRD PARTY DATA IS USED UNDER LICENSE AS A SOURCE OF INFORMATION FOR THE INDEX. THIRD PARTY PROVIDER HAS NO OTHER CONNECTION TO THE INDEX OR GOLDMAN SACHS SERVICES AND DOES NOT SPONSOR, ENDORSE, RECOMMEND OR PROMOTE THE INDEX OR ANY GOLDMAN SACHS SERVICES. THIRD PARTY PROVIDER HAS NO OBLIGATION OR LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE INDEX OR GOLDMAN SACHS SERVICES. THIRD PARTY PROVIDER DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF ANY MARKET DATA LICENSED TO GOLDMAN SACHS AND SHALL NOT HAVE ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INTERRUPTIONS THEREIN. THERE ARE NO THIRD-PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN THIRD PARTY PROVIDER AND GOLDMAN SACHS.

The BlackRock ESG US 5% Index ER is a product of BlackRock Index Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®. BlackRock®, BlackRock ESG US 5% Index ER, and the corresponding logos are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock. The annuity product is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlackRock Index Services, LLC, BlackRock, Inc., or any of its affiliates, or any of their respective third-party licensors (including the Index calculation agent, as applicable) (collectively, "BlackRock"). BlackRock has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration or marketing of the annuity product. BlackRock makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the annuity product or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing the annuity product or the ability of the BlackRock ESG US 5% Index ER to track general market performance.

BlackRock does not guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness, and/or completeness of the Index or any data or communication related thereto nor does it have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the BlackRock ESG US 5% Index ER.

The BlackRock ESG US 5% Index ER (the "Index") objective is to offer exposure to the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF subject to a 5% Target Volatility. The index manages to the Target Volatility by incorporating Fixed Income US Treasury iShares® ETFs and a Cash Constituent. The Index tracks the return of the weighted ETFs and any Cash Constituent, above the sum of the Return on the Interest Rate and the Index Fee. It is important to note your premium is not invested in the Index but in the insurance company's general account, which may include investments that do not follow the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices of the BlackRock ESG US 5% Index ER.

The "S&P 500® Low Volatility Daily Risk Control 5% Index ER" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and has been licensed for use by North American ("the Company"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). The trademarks have been licensed to SPDJI and have been sublicensed for use for certain purposes by the Company. Secure Horizon (the "Product") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Product or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in this Product particularly or the ability of these Indices to track general market performance. S&P Dow Jones Indices only relationship to North American with respect to these Indices is the licensing of the Index and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The Indices are determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to North American or the Product. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation to take the needs of the Company or the owners of this Product into consideration in determining, composing or calculating these Indices. S&P Dow Jones Indices is not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices, and amount of the Product or the timing of the issuance or sale of this Product or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Product is to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Product. There is no assurance that investment products based on these Indices will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

S&P DOW JONES INDICES DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THESE INDICES OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY NORTH AMERICAN, OWNERS OF THE PRODUCT, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDICES OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR AGREEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND THE COMPANY, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.

