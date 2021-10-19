Greenfield Groves partners with Endocanna Health, Bringing DNA & Receptor Mapping into Its Wellness Platform

Greenfield Groves adds into its Brand Family the ability to genetically match their customers with the right product through personal DNA testing

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Groves Inc., a digital health & wellness e-commerce company, connecting consumers with practitioners to access its proprietary products (the "Company" or "Greenfield Groves"), announced today that it has partnered with Endocanna Health, Inc., a biotechnology research company that provides healthcare testing services, delivering DNA testing and biomarker mapping through the entire Greenfield Groves family of brands.

"We are thrilled to partner with Endocanna Health who will allow us to further personalize our products leveraging biotechnology and cutting-edge science for our customers to reach optimal health and wellness," says Lindsay Giguiere, Founder and CEO of Greenfield Groves. "We will now be able to identify a genetic alignment through advanced testing and deliver a personalized nutrition, activity and supplementation guide to create whole-body wellness."

Len May, Chief Executive Officer of Endocanna Health says, "The future of personalized whole-body therapeutics is here and we are honored to partner with a company like Greenfield Groves with such a unique business model. We are attracted to their numerous brands, from mental health, beauty, oral care, pet care, and more, along with their personalized e-commerce offerings, telehealth services, vertically integrated supply chain, and the fact they operate their own botanical and cannabinoid farm."

About Greenfield Groves & Our Wellness Approach

Greenfield Groves is a socially driven Benefit Corporation providing digital wellness solutions through convenient e-commerce. The company operates a forward-looking business model and is reshaping the way consumers personalize their pursuit of happiness.

For more information on the Greenfield Groves brand family and to invest in Greenfield Groves, please visit www.greenfieldgroves.com.

About Endocanna Health

Endocanna Health is the industry leader in endocannabinoid system genomic testing and the manufacturer of genetically aligned formulations that create optimal wellness experiences.

For more information on Endocanna Health, please visit https://www.endodna.com.

