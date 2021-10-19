FlowPath Announces $1.2 Million In Seed Funding

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPath , an all-in-one facilities, operations, and project management platform, announced it closed $1.2 million in seed funding led by Parade Ventures and joined by Bonfire Ventures and Heroic Ventures . Shawn Merani of Parade Ventures joins the board.

Today, facility managers face challenges related to ever-expanding responsibilities, limited budgets, and few resources—all while being under-served by complicated and outdated computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software. FlowPath is the simplest facilities management platform on the market and was designed to reduce the complexities of existing systems. In fact, FlowPath was purpose-built to scale with the businesses it serves, possessing enterprise capabilities that allow the end-user to make short-term and long-term strategic decisions.

Led by its founding team, Alex Cummings, Brandon Cummings, and Griffin Hamilton, FlowPath allows facilities managers to standardize a process between clients and make scalable procedures for their own teams. The software has a full suite of capabilities made with both the facility manager and service provider in mind, including the management of work orders, equipment, and inventory all in one spot.

In addition, FlowPath's automated reporting and complete Project Management Suite lets users plan, execute, and track multi-stage work. The simplicity, effectiveness, and scalability of the solution support end-users with capabilities in ways no other system on the market can provide.

"This is an incredible team with a unique approach to providing solutions to a widely-underserved industry problem: outdated and complicated facilities management software," said Shawn Merani, Managing Director, Parade Ventures. "Billions of dollars are spent every year on software that over-serves a majority of the trillion-dollar facilities management space. What FlowPath has been able to accomplish validates the industry's need for updated tools, which is very impressive. I'm thrilled to be on board to support Alex, Brandon, and Griffin in their journey to accelerate their go-to-market efforts and continue to solve this critical pain for customers."

"FlowPath was built from the ground up to be the dream platform of Facilities Management professionals," said Alex Cummings, Co-Founder and CEO, FlowPath. "Over the past year, we have been able to dig into the industry's unique problem set and figured out a simpler, modern solution for Facility Managers. With consistent growth this year and incredible love for our product from customers, we approached a tipping point where we felt FlowPath is ready to take off."

"We sought out investors that believed in our mission and product who also complemented Griffin, Brandon, and me. We are thrilled at where we have landed with the fundraising and are excited to leverage Parade, Bonfire, and Heroic to the fullest, taking FlowPath to the next level for our customers."

About FlowPath

Founded in 2019, FlowPath is a facilities management software that automates work orders, maintenance, communication, notifications, projects, and reporting in a simple-to-use platform. FlowPath eliminates complexity so that users can effortlessly get ahead of their work and stay on top of operational goals. To learn more, visit https://www.getflowpath.com .

About Parade Ventures

Parade Ventures is a seed-stage venture fund investing in enterprise-themed companies. Our model champions businesses with recurring revenue, big margins, high lifetime value, and repeatable sales models. We're building companies with strong economics and capital efficiency. To learn more, visit https://www.parade.vc .

About Bonfire Ventures

Bonfire Ventures is an LA-based seed-stage venture capital firm that invests exclusively in B2B software businesses, and typically leads or co-leads a startup's first priced round. Bonfire, with over $350M under management, backs extraordinary founders who are seeking to build world-class market leaders, and aspires to serve as those founders' most trusted advisors. Investments include The Trade Desk (IPO), Scopely, TaxJar (acquired by Stripe), Pendo, ChowNow, Outreach, OpenPath (acquired by Motorola), Branch, Edgecast (acquired by Verizon), Boulevard, Optimize Health, Prevoty (acquired by Imperva), Inspire, Mountain Digital, EmailAge (acquired by LexisNexis), Invoca, Honk, Bitium and Orbitera (both acquired by Google), Testflight (acquired by Apple) and others. For more information visit http://www.bonfirevc.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

