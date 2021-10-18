New Sheet Pan Meals from Birds Eye are an Easy Way to a Delicious Roasted Meal without all the Prep and Clean Up

Average American Spends More than Six Days A Year Washing Dishes* - Birds Eye® Sheet Pan Meals Can Eliminate Time Spent Dishwashing New Sheet Pan Meals from Birds Eye are an Easy Way to a Delicious Roasted Meal without all the Prep and Clean Up

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that millions of Americans hate doing chores, and doing the dishes is no exception. In fact, many Americans dread washing dishes simply because it takes too much time out of their day*. To help relieve the amount of time spent dishwashing, Birds Eye®, the largest frozen vegetable brand in the U.S.**, is launching new Sheet Pan Meals to bring speedy, delicious and hearty oven-roasted meals to families everywhere. Featuring premium Birds Eye vegetables and tender, lean proteins that are pre-cut and perfectly seasoned, Birds Eye Sheet Pan Meals are ready to serve in just 25 minutes and use only one pan.

With zero prep required to enjoy a delicious, oven-roasted meal, Birds Eye Sheet Pan Meals take the time-consuming, and often dreaded, work out of preparing a home cooked meal and inevitably ending up with a sink full of dirty dishes. While it's widely known that people don't enjoy doing the dishes, Birds Eye commissioned a survey with Kelton Global to quantify just how much they dislike it and what they would sacrifice to never do dishes again.

Millions of Americans spend days of their lives washing dishes. Nearly 227 million Americans wash dishes, and among them, they spend an average of 25 minutes each day at the kitchen sink across all their meals. This equates to more than 6 days spent washing dishes each year.

Many assert that quantity is a reason dishwashing is so undesirable. Close to 1 in 3 Americans who dread doing the dishes admit it's because there are usually too many dishes, pots, and pans they have to wash. 41% of Americans who cook use 6 or more tools for each meal, including spoons, spatulas, pots, pans, and other tools like juicers and zesters to prepare a single meal.

Dishwashing spurs conflict at home. Forty-three percent of Americans who live with at least one other person report that they argue with their family over who will wash the dishes. Among them, about 2 in 3 report this happens every week and 1 in 3 admit they fight with family over dishwashing daily.

Americans would go to great lengths to get out of doing dishes, including giving up sex for a year. Nearly 100 million dishwashing Americans are willing to sacrifice something or do something undesirable to never have to wash the dishes again. 1 in 5 of those willing to do something cited giving up sex for one whole year in exchange for a lifetime free of doing the dishes.

The new Birds Eye Sheet Pan Meals are available for purchase in stores nationwide and include:

Chicken with Balsamic Flavored Sweet Potatoes: A tasty combination of chicken breast with balsamic-seasoned cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes.

Chicken with Rosemary Brown Butter Potatoes: A delicious combination of chicken breast with rosemary brown-butter-seasoned roasted potatoes and broccoli.

Italian Sausage with Peppers: A savory combination of Italian sausage, seasoned roasted red potatoes, red and yellow bell peppers, and green beans.

Chicken with Garlic Parmesan Potatoes: A tasty combination of chicken breast with garlic Parmesan seasoned roasted potatoes, cauliflower, and green beans.

New Birds Eye Sheet Pan Meals can be found in store and online now. These new items are available for a suggested retail price of $5.99

Visit www.birdseye.com to learn more about the full line of frozen vegetables and meals. To stay up to date on new products, meal ideas and recipes from Birds Eye, follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

*Survey conducted by Kelton Global October 2021. See below for additional survey details.

**IRI Unify, MULO+C, $ Sales L52 we 9/26/21

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

Media Contact:

birdseye@abmc-us.com

About the Survey:

Sample: The study surveyed 1,014 nationally representative Americans age 18+ in the U.S., and was conducted online during the period of October 4-8, 2021 and the study has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

Methodology: Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results.

In this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percent, from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all personas in the universe represented by the sample. The margin of error for any subgroups will be slightly higher.

Kelton Global, a Material Company, is a strategic consulting agency specializing in quantitative and qualitative market research and serves as a partner to more than 100 of the Fortune 500 and thousands of smaller companies and organizations. For more information about Kelton Global please call 1.888.8.KELTON or visit www.keltonglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.