Cavinder Twins Partner With Fantasy Sports App Sleeper In First Deal Of Its Kind

Fresno State basketball players Hanna and Haley Cavinder have partnered with Sleeper, the fastest organically growing fantasy sports company in the United States. The collaboration marks the first paid sponsorship between a college athlete and a fantasy sports brand.

The Cavinders are not only two of the most talented basketball players in the country, they also enjoy two of the largest social media followings among their peers. It's that combination of on-court talent and off-court influence that drew the attention of Sleeper CEO Nan Wang and his team.

"Hanna and Haley are two of the brightest stars you will find, both on and off the court. We are thrilled to have them as part of the Sleeper family," said Wang.

Sleeper has been on a meteoric rise since launching their fantasy leagues in 2018. In 2021, the company has more than doubled its user base, exceeding 3 million active users, while at the same time boasting a top-50 user retention ranking in the app store. A major part of that success comes from the company's innovative take on traditional games like fantasy basketball. In what the company calls "Game Pick," users choose just one game per week for each starter to count towards their weekly score, reducing the amount of work required per user.

Sleeper's mission since its inception has been to bring people together through sports, and this partnership is no different. As part of the collaboration, the Cavinder twins will be running a fantasy basketball league of their own, in conjunction with their friends and family, using the Sleeper platform.

"Teaming up with Sleeper made sense for us because it brings Haley and I closer to the things we love most in this world: our friends, family, and basketball. At Sleeper it's not just about winning or losing your league, it's about bringing people together and creating memories. What more could we ask for in a partner?"

Fans of the Cavinders will be able to follow the results of their newly formed fantasy league throughout the NBA season, as both Hanna and Haley will be posting updates on their teams' progress via social media.

Sleeper is a fantasy sports app focused on bringing people together through sports and gaming. With fantasy leagues covering the NFL, NBA, college basketball and League of Legends, Sleeper has become the fastest organically growing fantasy platform in the world, while earning some of the highest levels of engagement per user in the industry. At Sleeper, it's not just about sports; it's about building personal connections and lasting memories.

For more information about Sleeper, visit www.sleeper.app or follow the conversation on Twitter via @SleeperHQ and on Instagram via @playsleeper.

Sleeper's take on fantasy basketball is faster, easier to use and introduces a new layer of strategy.

