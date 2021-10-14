Wondr Gaming Announces Strategic Partnership with MegaCat Studios

Wondr and leading game developer and publisher MegaCat to build next generation NFT based video games for the sports, music and gaming industries

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) ("Wondr Gaming" or the "Company"), an entertainment company uniting brands and the global gaming community through its loyalty, NFT, and media platforms, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with US video game developer and publisher, MegaCat Studios to develop NFT based games for the sports, music and the gaming markets. MegaCat Studios has developed numerous games for Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Sega and Microsoft Windows, establishing MegaCat as a North American leader in the space.

MegaCat & Wondr will create new and unique games that allow fans to interact with their favourite athletes and teams, musicians and bands, streamers, gamers and beyond. Wondr Gaming's white-labelled NFT technology hosted on the ethereum blockchain provides endless opportunities for MegaCat and Wondr to build a dominant position in the growing NFT gaming space.

"James and the team at MegaCat have built a strong legacy in the video game development community that is recognized for its authentic roots in retro games that are timeless, and loved by gamers all over the world. We could not have asked for a better partner as we grow our gaming NFT footprint, and bring new and exciting revenue silos to our sports, music and gaming partners. The team at Wondr believes sustainable monetization in the NFT space lies in curated content and NFT based games that let fans engage with their favourite athletes, musicians and gamers in a way like never before." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO – Wondr Gaming

"On the behalf of the team at MegaCat, I would like to extend our excitement and appreciation for the culture of innovation Wondr has cultivated and invited us into. The natural synergies between Wondr Gaming's growth, signal amplification, and media reach is exciting to be aligned with. This is just the beginning of blockchain gaming. Our industry has continued to blossom, and we cannot wait to bring our flavor to the Wondr ecosystem." - James Deighan, MegaCat Studios

About MegaCat Studios

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Mega Cat Studios is a creative first video game developer with a retro ethos and a culture of innovation. Their library of past titles includes modern platform releases as well as retro, cartridge-only experiences. From Fortune 100s and celebrities to authentic retro gaming, Mega Cat Studios has had the honor of bringing 100+ games to life that span blockchain to physical arcades with major brands and Fortune 100s.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

