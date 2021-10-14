Resolute Capital Partners Sells 55-Units in the January Lane Townhome Residential Community in Grand Prairie, Texas Resolute Capital continues to successfully invest in and manage properties that cultivate capital growth.

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), the private equity firm that invests in and manages investments in real estate, technology, and energy, announced today the sale of 55 units within the January Lane Townhome community located in Grand Prairie, Texas—a strong sub-market of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Our team at Resolute Real Estate successfully managed this property throughout the COVID pandemic," said Candace Powell, managing partner, executive vice president. "As a result, we maintained close to 95% occupancy. Strategic internal and external capital improvements helped us realize meaningful returns upon exit of this asset."

With a 71% ownership stake in the January Lane Townhome community, Resolute Capital was able to gain control over the community's homeowners association. The Resolute Real Estate team identified and made key improvements to the interiors of the properties to drive up value. In addition, Resolute Capital's management team worked with the city of Grand Prairie towards the approval of a parking policy.

This sale exemplifies Resolute Capital Partners' ongoing dedication to identifying and capitalizing on challenging real estate opportunities that other investors may overlook. Its real estate team employs strategic and value-add property management strategies that continue to foster a strong growth environment for their portfolio.

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during all market cycles. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies and projects, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity.

