PeopleReady Earns Two Platinum and One Gold Honor for Marketing Excellence in Fall 2021 TITAN Business Awards Staffing leader recognized with top awards for best integrated marketing campaign, best internal communications strategy and best media strategy in international competition

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its mission-driven efforts to put work within reach in focus, staffing leader PeopleReady earned top honors for marketing and communications excellence in the Fall 2021 TITAN Business Awards hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA). PeopleReady was recognized with two platinum awards—the competition's highest honor—for best integrated marketing campaign and best internal communications strategy, and also received a gold award for best media relations strategy.

PeopleReady won a platinum award for its innovative and fully integrated Work Within Reach™ marketing campaign, building upon its brand and ongoing elevation of staffing technology and delivery models—which included a sponsorship of two-time Indianapolis 500 champ Takuma Sato, the brand's first nationally broadcast TV ad, and a sweepstakes with nearly 600,000 entrants aimed at encouraging people to join the workforce during the current worker shortage. The staffing leader also received top honors for its gamified internal communications strategy, which engaged more than 1,000 employees in activities designed to galvanize them around a new company culture. And, PeopleReady's media outreach efforts which reached billions of people were recognized for their critical role in helping to inform and educate the public and media about job market trends and opportunities.

"Amid the current workforce crisis, creativity and innovation are vital in overcoming barriers to connecting people and work. PeopleReady's marketing and communications strategies are mission-driven with a simple goal: to put work and workforces within reach," said Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications. "The PeopleReady team is proud to receive this recognition for our efforts to make connecting people and work faster and easier than ever during challenging times."

"We praise the phenomenal Titan-like accomplishments of a wide range of organizations, from all sectors, and their strong determination to achieve greater heights," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. "Our jury panel was impressed by the intensity that was brought on by the entrants' submissions. I am beyond thrilled to witness the upcoming triumph, where the winners of the season set the bar for future businesses to follow."

PeopleReady's marketing and communications strategies are helping to highlight the staffing leader's recently implemented state-of-the-art, centralized sourcing and recruitment engine as well as a new virtual onboarding experience that puts Work Within Reach™ for more than 90,000 job seekers each month. Also, continued optimizations of PeopleReady's award-winning JobStack® app, with enhancements such as a new Apply to Dispatch feature, make it easier than ever to connect people and work.

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

