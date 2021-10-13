Trulieve Celebrates Opening of 100th Florida Dispensary in Hometown of Tallahassee

Florida's capital city is where Trulieve opened its first retail location and will be home to its 100th dispensary in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the opening of its 100th dispensary in the state of Florida. The location is in Tallahassee, Florida, where Trulieve opened its first store, and was formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis. Trulieve will host a ribbon cutting and begin serving patients at this location at 8:30 am on Tuesday, October 19 and will celebrate the milestone at all locations statewide.

Trulieve invites the Tallahassee community to join the celebration of its 100th Florida dispensary opening with all-day deals, music, free swag, and brand partner giveaways. All registered patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will receive 25% off total purchase as well as a free edible product with orders over $100 at the new Tallahassee dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Tallahassee Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening

WHERE: 1800 W Tennessee Street, Suite 1, Tallahassee, Florida 32304

WHEN: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 8:30 am

The celebration will continue statewide at the Company's additional 99 dispensaries, including another location in Tallahassee, the first ever medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC) in Florida. Each location across the state reflects Trulieve's commitment to expanding and ensuring direct, reliable access to medical cannabis for Florida's growing patient base.

"Tallahassee is where we opened our first dispensary and where we're proud to open our 100th in Florida," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Trulieve was the first licensee in the state of Florida approved to cultivate medical marijuana, first in the state approved to dispense, and first to open a dispensary, right here in Tallahassee. As the site of many important firsts and milestones for our company, Tallahassee has always been and will continue to be central to the Trulieve success story."

In 2015, Trulieve was among the first five Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTCs) in Florida to receive a license to cultivate, was the first with approval to begin growing cannabis plants, approval to go into production, and approval to sell medical marijuana products in Florida. The Company followed with a long line of firsts, almost all of which took place at the Company's flagship store in Tallahassee: the first sale of medical cannabis in the state, first home delivery, first sale of edibles, first sale of smokable cannabis, first to market with concentrates produced via hydrocarbon extraction, and now the first MMTC in Florida to reach 100 locations.

"This is a day of celebration, not only for Trulieve, but for our communities and patients across Florida," said Rivers. "From day one, we've been driven by the opportunity to create positive economic impact, support local philanthropic organizations, and improve the everyday lives of our patients, employees and communities. Tallahassee, Gadsden County, and the surrounding communities have been instrumental to Trulieve's story, and we're excited to continue honoring those relationships and growing with the community."

On October 7, 2021, Trulieve was recognized by the United Way of the Big Bend, receiving its annual Business Partner of the Year award. "The United Way of the Big Bend is honored to give Trulieve our annual award for Neighboring County Business Partner of the Year," said United Way of the Big Bend Board Chairman Dr. Jim Murdaugh. "This award is presented to one of our business partners who has gone above and beyond in their philanthropy to support the Mission, Vision and Goals of our United Way. As the largest private employer in Gadsden County, Trulieve impacts the neighbors we serve and provides economic opportunity and growth."

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry-leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

