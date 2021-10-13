RealCISO awarded "MxD Cybersecurity Marketplace" Contract with DoD-funded Manufacturing x Digital (MxD)

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealCISO, a powerful software platform that enables organizations to evaluate and strengthen their security posture and reduce cyber risk, was awarded the MxD Cybersecurity Marketplace contract with Manufacturing x Digital (MxD), the nation's digital manufacturing institute and the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing as designated by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The contract is to develop a Cyber Marketplace that connects Small and Medium Manufacturers (SMMs) with the best and most affordable solutions to harden their security posture, and in turn strengthen the DoD manufacturer supply chain. RealCISO is a developed, proven and purpose-built cloud based Software as a Service (SaaS) that enables anyone with limited cyber knowledge to perform guided assessments of their organization. Using RealCISO, leaders can identify risks and vulnerabilities, then easily navigate to products and services to procure that can improve the organization's cybersecurity posture. The RealCISO platform will be white labeled to become the MxD Cybersecurity Marketplace.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with MxD to help manufacturers better identify and mitigate cyber risks within their own factories and throughout their supply chain," said Brian Haugli, RealCISO CEO. "We built RealCISO after recognizing the need for an easy-to-use, cost-effective cyber risk management platform. Our product succinctly aligns with the vision and goal of the MxD Cyber Marketplace, and we are excited to be able to deploy our proven solution to help strengthen the cyber posture of the DoD's manufacturing supply chain."

"MxD recognized a need for smaller manufacturers to more easily assess their vulnerability to cyber-attacks and compliance with related DoD and other regulations," said Berardino Baratta, Vice President of Projects and Engineering at MxD. "Through the MxD Cybersecurity Marketplace, we will be able to significantly streamline their self-assessments and provide a menu of vetted options for them to improve their cyber resilience. This is exactly the tool that a time- and resource-constrained SMM needs."

The MxD Cyber Marketplace contract is the latest announcement in a series of exciting company news, including the addition of new platform features, newly expanded and flexible licensing options, as well as the launch of RealCISO's new website aimed at helping organizations assess and manage cyber risk more effectively than ever.

To learn more and to explore the RealCISO platform, visit RealCISO.io.

About RealCISO

RealCISO empowers organizations to evaluate, identify and remediate cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Based on NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), NIST 800-171, HIPAA Security Rule, & the Critical Security Controls Top 20, and using a series of plain English questions on current people, process, and technologies, RealCISO provides insight then recommends products and services that harden an organization's cybersecurity posture, and reduce risk. Learn more at RealCISO.io.

About MxD

MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) is where innovative manufacturers go to forge their futures. In partnership with the Department of Defense, MxD equips U.S. factories with the digital tools, cybersecurity, and workforce expertise needed to begin building every part better than the last. As a result, our more than 300 partners increase their productivity, win more business, and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. MxD is also the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing as designated by DoD. Learn more at mxdusa.org



