NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living today announces that it has undergone a rebranding initiative to reflect the unmatched level of luxury service and care it provides to residents. After 15 years, the senior living provider has evolved its branding to ensure it evokes the vibrancy of life that today's older adults expect. The branding refresh features more vibrant colors, explosive imagery, an updated logo with a personal touch, revitalized website and bolder marketing materials.

Maplewood Senior Living Unveils New Branding Initiative

Since its inception in 2004, Maplewood Senior Living has been continuously reinventing itself to stay at the forefront of the senior living space to deliver the very best care and service to its residents, families and staff. Older adults today demand a greater focus on lifestyle, wellness and health care. The rebranding of Maplewood Senior Living reflects its commitment to its residents and its goal of constantly exceeding expectations.

"Our refreshed branding is an example of our commitment to evolution and ultimate goal of helping older adults live their best life regardless of age or needs," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "Our high standard of excellence and attention to detail, has allowed Maplewood Senior Living to recognize the importance of continuous growth and this has led us to be an industry leader."

Maplewood Senior Living has been a leading innovator in the senior housing industry, known for its upscale senior living residences offering a broad range of premier services and amenities, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and rehabilitation. With communities in multiple states, Maplewood Senior Living is committed to providing its signature standard of excellence to residents.

Each of the Maplewood Senior Living properties is thoughtfully designed to have a distinct look, feel, and personality. With Maplewood's pronounced focus on engagement for its residents, it is setting the standard for senior living communities across the northeast and beyond. Each of its unique communities is designed to not only care for residents but to inspire them to stay active, engaged, and healthy.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. Maplewood's new, luxury senior living brand, Inspīr, recently debuted its flagship residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Under the same brand the senior care provider just announced Inspīr Embassy Row, its new Washington D.C. location, is under development. The new brand was launched to offer a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas and will offer a variety of care options including assisted living, memory care and enhanced care.

For more information on the refreshed brand introduction please visit https://youtu.be/ys8rzI3AdkY .

About Maplewood Senior Living

