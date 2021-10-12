Ascent Aerospace to Exhibit at CAMX 2021

MACOMB, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of tooling systems, factory automation and integration services to the aerospace, defense and space industries, will be an exhibitor at the upcoming CAMX 2021 event in Dallas, Texas from October 19-21, 2021. CAMX is an advanced materials and composites exposition, bringing together various industries with high-performing, cost-effective solutions.

Ascent Aerospace will be exhibiting in booth L49 at CAMX 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Ascent will have a 3D printed trim fixture displayed at the event in booth L49. This fixture was printed using a Thermwood large format additive manufacturing machine, which is located at Ascent's Santa Ana, CA facility. The tool has an integrated vacuum system with cutter grooves and seals to ensure, when used, the part is held to the tool so it can be accurately trimmed and machined.

Sean Henson, the Global Product Manager of Composites and Additive Manufacturing for Ascent, will be presenting in the CAMX Theater during the show on Wednesday, October 20 at 9:30am CDT. His presentation will include the features and benefits of utilizing 3D printed tools, the advantages of using composite materials and the cost savings associated with both.

To learn more about the innovative ways Ascent Aerospace is using composites and additive manufacturing as alternative tooling solutions, visit booth L49 at CAMX 2021.

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of turnkey production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries. Our unique offering consists of a variety of products and solutions to resolve challenging aerostructure assembly requirements, from wing components and fuselage structures to final assembly lines. As the industry's largest tooling and automation group, Ascent produces a full suite of composite tooling, including layup molds, mandrels, bond tools, and trim and drill fixtures, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace. In addition, Ascent offers automated, high-precision drilling and fastening systems, having installed more than 2,200 systems globally. As an assembly line integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process design and engineering through build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost-effective solution. This strategy has allowed Ascent Aerospace to develop long-term, strategic alliances with the world's foremost manufacturers in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, defense, space launch and satellite industries. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

