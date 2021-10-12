Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Fills Cybersecurity Skills Gap with State-of-the-Art Training Range

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Southeastern University's (NSU), The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center), an economic and education development engine in South Florida, located in the Alvin Sherman Library at NSU, is pleased to announce the launch of its cybersecurity training range. The Levan Center's unique model includes a purpose-built, military-grade cybersecurity range that serves the student population as well as industry and government partners. The infrastructure supports training, certifications, and research and development, with a focus on targeted industries and critical infrastructure.

The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation fills the cybersecurity skills gap with new state-of-the-art training range. Security teams, individuals and companies can now train/conduct cyber-related exercises on a military-grade platform.

This regional resource will be the hub for cybersecurity training collaborating with industry, government, and academia.

The Levan Center, which opened in September 2021, is filling the cyber skills talent gap by collaborating with industry and government partners to develop short-term training opportunities. The programs help support the various roles within the industry including, but not limited to, intelligence and security operations and services, research and development, and administrative levels.

The cybersecurity initiative provides a space for industry, education, and government to upskill current teams, conduct table-top exercises, and assess team members or potential candidates on their skills and areas of expertise. Part of the initiative also includes events, panel discussions, networking and opportunities.

"In an age of acceleration, emerging technologies are disrupting the world and cybersecurity is no exception. South Florida needs a "go to" resource capable of adapting to changing trends in cybersecurity training," said John Wensveen, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer of NSU and Executive Director of the Levan Center. "This regional resource will be the hub for cybersecurity training collaborating with industry, government, and academia. There has never been a more opportune time to bring such a resource to the South Florida community."

The facility inside the Levan Center houses 12 training stations with multiple monitors accommodating 12-24 participants and 10 observation seats. It has its own data room, separate from any existing networks, and includes a video wall, secured access, and a "war room" feel with dimmable lighting and dark walls. The software platform is powered by CyberCENTS (Cyberoperations Enhanced Network and Training Simulators), offering the most comprehensive and current cyber training using proprietary technologies delivering users a "true to life" experience.

About Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation:

The Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation is a public-private partnership between Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and Broward County housed at NSU. The center is an economic and education development engine for Greater Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, and South Florida focused on innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Customized programs, events, and wraparound services support the Founder's Journey (Ideate, Incubate, Accelerate, Post-Accelerate) from the birth of an idea through successful exit or global expansion of a company incorporating four pillars. For more information, please visit nova.edu/innovation.

Address: 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314

PHONE: 833-954-TECH

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Aimee Adler Cooke | 561-302-6902 | aimee@kiphuntermarketing.com

Nova Southeastern University

Joe Donzelli, APR | 954-262-2159 | jdonzelli@nova.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation