Vuzix and AmbiFi Join Forces to Provide Ambient Technology Solutions for Healthcare Practitioners - Vuzix and AmbiFi will host a webinar on October 12 to discuss how the joint offering can lower costs and improve quality of service

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it and AmbiFi, an advanced software as a service (SaaS) ambient computing company, are partnering to lower the barriers to adopting Smart Glasses for healthcare. The combined solution will similarly benefit the manufacturing and services industries.

AmbiFi’s solution and Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses will enable healthcare professional usage.

Using AmbiFi's solution is like having experienced clinicians by your side providing a cognitive net - teaching, documenting EHRs, guiding users every step of the way, except it's done on a secure mobile device. AmbiFi provides healthcare professionals hands-free voice access to peer reviewed and approved procedures, protocols and pathways using Vuzix Smart Glasses including the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, which carry IEC 60601-1-2:2014 certification as medical electrical equipment meeting EMC safety standards.

Customers can now use Vuzix Smart Glasses while AmbiFi manages all the interaction and rich media content such as video, voice, images and text. Other functionalities include no-code collaborative authoring, clinical peer review and approval workflows, automated procedure tracking and analytics, live collaboration, voice recognition & transcription, global multi-language deployment (online and offline players) and integration services including AmbiFi APIs, FHIR EHR integration, xAPI and SCORM for LMS tracking & reporting, medical devices, IoT and other systems to inform procedures, audits, decision support and BI integration services.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses provide the perfect form factor for our customers to directly close skill and experience gaps, improving performance, safety, efficiency, quality and engagement while lowering costs. They can experience 5X improvements in investments they already must make in traditional documentation and training by empowering experts with AmbiFi's no-code creator platform, to capture, learn and share knowledge experiences - hands-free at the human moment of need - so everyone can focus on what is important, error free, anywhere and anytime for the best possible outcomes," stated James Sharpe, Chief Growth Manager at AmbiFi.

"Healthcare continues to be one of our most dynamically growing markets and our new partnership with AmbiFi certainly supports this momentum," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The healthcare industry is increasingly embracing remote support to boost productivity, procedure outcomes and worker safety among other things. Combined solutions such as what AmbiFi and Vuzix will now offer are becoming essential tools within the industry."

Vuzix and AmbiFi will be hosting a webinar to discuss their joint healthcare solution. Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Date: October 12th, 2021

Start Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/j/91989912717

Additionally, Vuzix and AmbiFi will be showcasing their combined solution at HLTH 2021 in Boston on October 17-20. More on this event can be found at https://www.hlth.com/event.

