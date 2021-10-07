PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPay, the nation's fastest-growing home improvement financing technology company, has announced an integration with Sales Builder Pro platform by Intelligent Mobile Support, the industry leader for HVAC proposal software.

PowerPay and Intelligent Mobile Support announce integration partnership to provide financing to HVAC contractors.

The integration will provide current and future Sales Builder Pro users with access to superior consumer financing options by PowerPay. PowerPay offers consumer financing solutions with 0% dealer fees and rates starting at 4.99% with an instant loan approval process.

The combination of the powerful sales tool and instant financing options will help contractors run their business more efficiently and profitably. The use of Sales Builder Pro will lead to a 22% increase in top-line annual sales; now adding instant financing will result in even higher tickets and bigger sales.

David Haas, co-founder of PowerPay, states, "This is the convergence of 'point of sale' and 'buy now pay later.' Sales Builder Pro's software enables the contractor and customer to quickly identify the best equipment options and final price. PowerPay's integrated finance options deliver an easy way to pay for the project with low, affordable monthly payments over time."

"We created Sales Builder Pro to be the easiest, most powerful sales tool a residential HVAC contractor can use," explained John Steidley, CEO and founder of IMS. "Adding simplified financing through PowerPay improves the convenience of our sales tool, making it easier than ever for salespeople to present affordable financing options to homeowners and close the sale."

For more information on Sales Builder Pro and PowerPay financing visit: https://getpowerpay.com/salesbuilderpro/

About PowerPay

Launched in 2019, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless home improvement financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors. The company helps contractors to grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform enabling access to loans of up to $100,000 over 15 years with rates starting at 4.99%. www.getpowerpay.com

About Intelligent Mobile Support, Inc.

Intelligent Mobile Support, Inc. was founded to improve the productivity and profitability of HVAC and other in-home service contractors. Led by that vision and inputs from hundreds of contractors, the company created the Sales Builder Pro family of products. Learn more at www.imobilesupport.com .

