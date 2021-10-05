Live Webinar: AltheaDx hosts Dr. Kelly Wosnik to share practice patterns of PGx testing

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21th at 9AM PST/ 12PM EST, Dr. Kelly Wosnik, Owner/ NP-C of Bristol Health will share practice patterns and associated clinical implications using pharmacogenomic testing (PGx) to pinpoint the right treatments for mental illnesses. This is especially urgent as we enter the second winter season of COVID-19.

Dr. Kelly Wosnik

Title: How PGx Testing Can Improve Mental Health In COVID's Second Winter Wave

Date : Thurs October 9AM PST / 12PM EST

Register: here

Live Webinar: AltheaDx hosts Dr. Kelly Wosnik to share practice patterns of Pharmacogenomic testing

Dr. Wosnik's mental health practice Bristol Health (Orem, Utah) has used PGx testing since its founding in 2015. This webinar will provide her unique perspective on how to improve care with PGx testing in her clinical practice.

At the webinar, Dr. Behnaz Sarrami, PharmD, Medical Science Liaison at AltheaDx, will also speak about the best practices in interpreting PGx tests to help link genes with medications that treat depression and anxiety.

The educational session will cover:

Clinical utility of PGx

Improving Rx choice earlier in treatment

Helpful resources to get started with PGx testing

AltheaDx CEO David Nikodem further commented, "Psychiatric nurse practitioners recognize the path to selecting mental health treatment is tough, especially as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and other winter-time mental health issues can be more acute. Using PGx testing to choose the correct drug treatment regimen is vital to achieving patient stability and wellness, while lowering side effects and medical costs overall."

About AltheaDx:

AltheaDx, Inc. is a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company specializing in the field of pharmacogenomics (PGx). IDgenetix® is AltheaDx's PGx product test for depression and anxiety and is supported by a published/peer-reviewed Randomized Controlled Trial that demonstrated clinical utility over standard of care when physicians used the test prior to prescribing a medication.

